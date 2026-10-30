College Basketball National Championship Odds: Duke and Florida Set as Top Two Favorites Ahead of Opening Tip
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Believe it or not, the 2026-27 college basketball season is set to begin this Sunday, November 1.
It feels like it was just yesterday when we were watching this year's edition of March Madness, but the upcoming campaign has once again snuck up on us, and Sunday will mark the opening day of the season. Notre Dame and Villanova will play in the first regular-season game, which is set to take place across the pond in Italy.
Midnight EST will then feature the first game of the Opening Day Marathon tournament between Liberty and High Point.
Before the action begins, let's take a look at the top 20 schools on the odds list to win this year's National Championship.
College Basketball Odds to Win 2026-27 March Madness
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Duke +550
- Florida +600
- UConn +1200
- Illinois +1400
- Michigan State +1800
- Texas +1900
- Arizona +23000
- Louisville +2300
- St. John's +2450
- Texas Tech +2500
- Arkansas +2500
- Tennessee +2600
- Houston +2800
- Kansas +3000
- Gonzaga +3200
- Kentucky +3500
- Virginia +3500
- Iowa State +3700
- Michigan +4000
- North Carolina +4300
The Duke Blue Devils and the Florida Gators are set as the top two teams on the odds list to win the National Championship, a significant step above the next pair of teams, UConn (+1200) and Illinois (+1400).
Duke was a No. 1 seed last season, but fell to UConn in a close 73-72 game in the Elite 8. The Gators were also a No. 1 seed after entering the tournament as the defending champions. They were then upset by the Iowa Hawkeyes 73-72 in the Round of 32.
Duke has two highly touted freshmen on their roster this season, Bryson Howard and Cameron Williams. While Cameron Boozer is now in the NBA as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, his brother, Cayden Boozer, is back for another year and will play significant minutes for them this season.
Meanwhile, Florida will have several familiar faces, including Denzel Aberdeen, Thomas Haugh, Rueben Chinyelo, and Alex Condon. Aberdeen was part of Florida's championship-winning team two years ago, but transferred to Kentucky last season, where he averaged 13.5 points per game. He's back as a Gator for one more run in 2026.
The two teams will meet each other in a potential National Championship Game preview on December 1.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets