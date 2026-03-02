Duke Has Key Advantage on Everyone Else This March

Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gotten the Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) right back in the mix to win a National Championship once again, as the Blue Devils are the current No. 1 overall projected seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke is currently riding a six-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 22 points.

Regardless of how one looks at it, Duke is one of the best teams in college basketball. It is currently the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 1 team in the NCAA NET Rankings, and the No. 1 team at KenPom.

The Blue Devils are currently 12-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 18-2 across the first two quadrants, and 10-2 against AP Top 25 opponents. Duke owns more victories over ranked opponents than any other team in the sport, and only No. 2 Arizona boasts more Quad 1 wins.

However, there's one major advantage Duke has over every other program this March, and it can be taken as seriously or as lightly, depending on the case.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) drives to the basket as Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer’s Pedigree Is a Major Advantage for Duke

It's not the hottest take in the world to say that Cameron Boozer's play is a big advantage for Duke over other teams. The National Player of the Year frontrunner is currently averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals a night on 57.7% shooting from the field and 40.2% shooting from three-point range.

But, there's another aspect of Boozer's game that could legitimately be considered as a major advantage for the Blue Devils: his winning pedigree.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) grabs a rebound away form Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Braeden Shrewsberry (11) during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Boozer entered college basketball as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all time. Cameron and Cayden, at Columbus High School (FL), won four state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship during their four years.

Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA honoree. Simply put, he just wins.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) and Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) fight for a rebound during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Boozer Has Continued Winning DNA in College

Now, Boozer's pedigree can be taken as lightly or as heavily as folks around the sport want, but the fact that he has gotten to college and done the same thing makes it more and more relevant as time goes on.

Not only is Boozer continuing to be a great player, but he's better than everybody else and is the most valuable asset in college basketball. He's the runaway National Player of the Year favorite, has been quite literally unstoppable all season long, and has the Blue Devils as the current No. 1 overall projected seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) celebrates with Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Wherever Boozer has gone, he has won, and he's on the same path with Duke.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.