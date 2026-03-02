Duke Has Key Advantage on Everyone Else This March
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff have gotten the Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) right back in the mix to win a National Championship once again, as the Blue Devils are the current No. 1 overall projected seed in the NCAA Tournament. Duke is currently riding a six-game win streak, winning those contests by an average margin of 22 points.
Regardless of how one looks at it, Duke is one of the best teams in college basketball. It is currently the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25, the No. 1 team in the NCAA NET Rankings, and the No. 1 team at KenPom.
The Blue Devils are currently 12-2 in Quadrant 1 games, 18-2 across the first two quadrants, and 10-2 against AP Top 25 opponents. Duke owns more victories over ranked opponents than any other team in the sport, and only No. 2 Arizona boasts more Quad 1 wins.
However, there's one major advantage Duke has over every other program this March, and it can be taken as seriously or as lightly, depending on the case.
Cameron Boozer’s Pedigree Is a Major Advantage for Duke
It's not the hottest take in the world to say that Cameron Boozer's play is a big advantage for Duke over other teams. The National Player of the Year frontrunner is currently averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.7 steals a night on 57.7% shooting from the field and 40.2% shooting from three-point range.
But, there's another aspect of Boozer's game that could legitimately be considered as a major advantage for the Blue Devils: his winning pedigree.
Boozer entered college basketball as one of the most decorated high school prospects of all time. Cameron and Cayden, at Columbus High School (FL), won four state championships and a Chipotle Boys National Championship during their four years.
Cameron is a two-time Gatorade Boys National Player of the Year and a two-time Mr. Basketball USA honoree. Simply put, he just wins.
Boozer Has Continued Winning DNA in College
Now, Boozer's pedigree can be taken as lightly or as heavily as folks around the sport want, but the fact that he has gotten to college and done the same thing makes it more and more relevant as time goes on.
Not only is Boozer continuing to be a great player, but he's better than everybody else and is the most valuable asset in college basketball. He's the runaway National Player of the Year favorite, has been quite literally unstoppable all season long, and has the Blue Devils as the current No. 1 overall projected seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Wherever Boozer has gone, he has won, and he's on the same path with Duke.
