Duke’s Scheyer Just Gave Ultimate Compliment to Current Team
The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils (27-2, 15-1 ACC) are a near lock to earn a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second season in a row, and are the favorite to take home the ACC regular season and ACC Tournament crown.
Duke is picking up right where it left off a season ago. The Blue Devils earned a 1-seed in the big dance and made it all the way to the Final Four before falling to Houston in collapsing fashion.
Jon Scheyer put together one of the most talented rosters in the entire country, led by 2025 National Player of the Year Cooper Flagg. Duke won the ACC Tournament and was about two minutes away from playing in the national title game.
Then, Duke lost its entire starting five to the NBA Draft as Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Sion James, and Tyrese Proctor were all selected. Typically, after losing so much production, a program would be expected to take a step back the following season. That hasn't happened with Duke.
Jon Scheyer Praises Growth of Current Team
Despite losing their entire starting five, Scheyer and his staff have the Blue Devils right back in the mix for a national title, this time led by runaway National Player of the Year favorite Cameron Boozer.
The program was able to bring back rotational pieces in guys such as Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Maliq Brown, and Caleb Foster, and propel them into much larger roles. Add in the No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, and Duke is once again one of the most talented teams in college basketball.
Duke is now 27-2 overall, 10-2 against AP Top 25 opponents, and ranked No. 1 in both the NCAA NET Rankings and at KenPom.
After the Blue Devils' 77-51 win over No. 11 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) on Saturday, Scheyer gave his group a ton of credit in terms of how the players have grown over the course of the season.
"These guys have just put their head down, thrown themselves into the work," Scheyer said. "They've grown as much as any team that I've coached. And to see how they've come together and how connected they are on defense and offense -- that's the thing I'm most proud of."
Jon Scheyer Deserves Coach of the Year Award
It's extremely difficult to lose so much production from a team that was good enough to be a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, and not just keep it competitive, but right back in the mix for the best team in the entire sport the next season.
Scheyer once again has the Blue Devils in contention to cut down the nets in early April, and he deserves to be recognized as the National Coach of the Year for the job he has done.
