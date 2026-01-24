How 2 Blue Devils Can Step up Against Wake
Duke basketball delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season with an 80–50 blowout win over Stanford.
Against the Cardinal, it was the Cameron Boozer show. Boozer posted a dominant 30-point double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds while shooting an efficient 12-of-17 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range.
Boozer received plenty of offensive support. Isaiah Evans scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, attempting just two three-pointers — tied for his fewest in a game this season. Patrick Ngongba added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and contributed defensively with two steals and a block.
What separated this performance from previous games was Duke’s fast start and its defensive execution, particularly against Stanford star Ebuka Okorie. Okorie entered the matchup averaging 22 points per game, one of the highest marks in college basketball.
The unsung hero of the night was Dame Sarr. Although Sarr scored just three points and attempted only two shots, his on-ball defense was pivotal. Okorie struggled mightily against the Blue Devils, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting while committing four turnovers — the worst outing of his young career.
With the road trip complete, Duke now returns home for a full week of rest before hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. To secure another victory, several players will need to build on the momentum from the Stanford game.
Who Needs to Step Up vs. Wake Forest
Dame Sarr
Sarr’s defensive performance against Stanford was elite, particularly in his work against Okorie. Holding a 22-point-per-game scorer to nine points showcased Sarr’s value on the perimeter.
Against Wake Forest, Sarr faces another major challenge in sophomore guard Juke Harris. Harris is averaging 20.5 points per game and is coming off a 27-point performance against SMU. The 6-foot-7 guard is shooting an efficient 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.
Sarr will need another standout defensive effort to limit Harris and force Wake Forest to find offense elsewhere.
Caleb Foster
Foster has experienced an up-and-down season, though he is averaging career highs in points (9.0), rebounds (3.5), assists (2.4), and field-goal percentage (44.3).
Against Stanford, however, Foster struggled. He went 0-for-5 from the field, finished scoreless, and recorded two rebounds, two fouls, and a turnover.
While Foster remains one of Duke’s best perimeter defenders, the Blue Devils will need him to be more of an offensive threat against Wake Forest. Games with zero points are difficult to overcome, particularly against a team with multiple scoring options.
Duke’s dominant win over Stanford highlighted the Blue Devils’ ceiling when their defense, energy, and star talent align. With Cameron Boozer leading the way and role players embracing their assignments, Duke appears poised to build momentum. As the Blue Devils return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, continued defensive intensity from Dame Sarr and offensive balance from players like Caleb Foster will be key in securing a win against Wake Forest.
