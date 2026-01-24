How 2 Blue Devils Can Step up Against Wake

Duke basketball delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season with an 80–50 blowout win over Stanford.

Against the Cardinal, it was the Cameron Boozer show. Boozer posted a dominant 30-point double-double, pulling down 14 rebounds while shooting an efficient 12-of-17 from the field and 2-of-3 from three-point range.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Boozer received plenty of offensive support. Isaiah Evans scored 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, attempting just two three-pointers — tied for his fewest in a game this season. Patrick Ngongba added 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting and contributed defensively with two steals and a block.

What separated this performance from previous games was Duke’s fast start and its defensive execution, particularly against Stanford star Ebuka Okorie. Okorie entered the matchup averaging 22 points per game, one of the highest marks in college basketball.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) celebrates his basket against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The unsung hero of the night was Dame Sarr. Although Sarr scored just three points and attempted only two shots, his on-ball defense was pivotal. Okorie struggled mightily against the Blue Devils, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-9 shooting while committing four turnovers — the worst outing of his young career.

With the road trip complete, Duke now returns home for a full week of rest before hosting the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. To secure another victory, several players will need to build on the momentum from the Stanford game.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Who Needs to Step Up vs. Wake Forest

Dame Sarr

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts during a stoppage in the first half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Sarr’s defensive performance against Stanford was elite, particularly in his work against Okorie. Holding a 22-point-per-game scorer to nine points showcased Sarr’s value on the perimeter.

Against Wake Forest, Sarr faces another major challenge in sophomore guard Juke Harris. Harris is averaging 20.5 points per game and is coming off a 27-point performance against SMU. The 6-foot-7 guard is shooting an efficient 45 percent from the field and 35 percent from three-point range.

Dec 16, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) dribbles up court during the first half against the Lipscomb Bisons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Sarr will need another standout defensive effort to limit Harris and force Wake Forest to find offense elsewhere.

Caleb Foster

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) drives to the basket as Southern Methodist Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) defends during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Foster has experienced an up-and-down season, though he is averaging career highs in points (9.0), rebounds (3.5), assists (2.4), and field-goal percentage (44.3).

Against Stanford, however, Foster struggled. He went 0-for-5 from the field, finished scoreless, and recorded two rebounds, two fouls, and a turnover.

Jan 14, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the basketball against California Golden Bears forward John Camden (2) during the first half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

While Foster remains one of Duke’s best perimeter defenders, the Blue Devils will need him to be more of an offensive threat against Wake Forest. Games with zero points are difficult to overcome, particularly against a team with multiple scoring options.

Duke’s dominant win over Stanford highlighted the Blue Devils’ ceiling when their defense, energy, and star talent align. With Cameron Boozer leading the way and role players embracing their assignments, Duke appears poised to build momentum. As the Blue Devils return to Cameron Indoor Stadium, continued defensive intensity from Dame Sarr and offensive balance from players like Caleb Foster will be key in securing a win against Wake Forest.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.