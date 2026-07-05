Mexico vs. England—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

An eagerly anticipated World Cup round of 16 duel beckons at the glorious amphitheatre that is the Estadio Azteca, as co-host Mexico takes on England.

An already feverish soccer nation has been completely galvanised by El Tri’s campaign on home soil, and Javier Aguirre’s side has been perfect up to this point.

After topping a relatively tame Group A without conceding, Mexico defied its trickiest challenge yet in the round of 16. Ecuador was riding a wave of momentum after defeating Germany to reach the knockouts, but was completely overwhelmed by Mexico’s slick work in transition and lost 2–0.

It looked for a while as if El Tri would welcome DR Congo to the Azteca on Sunday night, but England, courtesy of an emphatic Harry Kane brace, found a way to bypass the Leopards and set up an occasion that has the potential to cement itself in World Cup folklore.

Mexico vs. England Score Prediction

Three Lions Overcome Unique Challenge

England’s superstars will get them over the line. | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

England will arrive in Mexico City at the latest possible moment (48 hours, per FIFA’s regulations), and have to accept that there’s no chance of acclimatising to the altitude at the Azteca, which sits 2,200 meters above sea level. This is a challenge unlike anything Thomas Tuchel’s players have faced in their careers, all but nullifying the distinct talent advantage they have over Mexico.

The physical conditions almost certainly won’t be underestimated, but the Three Lions can ill-afford to overlook Mexico’s threat as a unified unit buoyed by a remarkable atmosphere.

They’ll know the extent of the challenge that awaits them, and, short of breath or not, England boasts the stars capable of defying the altitude and a ferocious Azteca, the mythologized site of Diego Maradona’s infamous “Hand of God.”

England’s protagonists : Harry Kane. Jude Bellingham. That is all. The pair are doing the business for the Three Lions this summer, with Kane hunting another Golden Boot and Bellingham masterfully carrying the weight of expectation. In tandem, they seem determined to thrust the Three Lions to their second World Cup crown in North America, and they’ll absolutely relish this mighty test.

: Harry Kane. Jude Bellingham. That is all. The pair are doing the business for the Three Lions this summer, with Kane hunting another Golden Boot and Bellingham masterfully carrying the weight of expectation. In tandem, they seem determined to thrust the Three Lions to their second World Cup crown in North America, and they’ll absolutely relish this mighty test. Mexico’s Azteca record: There’s no denying that Mexico’s record at this ground is nothing short of ridiculous, losing just two of the 89 matches it’s played at the Azteca. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll find that El Tri hasn’t beaten an opponent comparable to England since Brazil ... 23 years ago. The record is certainly impressive, but it doesn’t mean the Three Lions are guaranteed to succumb. Mexico has fed on wildly inferior opponents such as El Salvador, Bermuda, Honduras and Jamaica.

There’s no denying that Mexico’s record at this ground is nothing short of ridiculous, losing just two of the 89 matches it’s played at the Azteca. However, upon closer inspection, you’ll find that El Tri hasn’t beaten an opponent comparable to England since Brazil ... 23 years ago. The record is certainly impressive, but it doesn’t mean the Three Lions are guaranteed to succumb. Mexico has fed on wildly inferior opponents such as El Salvador, Bermuda, Honduras and Jamaica. Tuchel’s tactical acumen: The German won a Champions League with an unfancied Chelsea team for a reason. Tuchel loves knockout soccer, and although he was given a scare last time out, he still made the necessary changes to help turn the tide. The manager has a huge role to play here, with the conditions meaning England simply must adjust. A shrewder game plan out of possession is needed—less pressing, less running and more blocking space. Frustrate the Mexicans until the crowd gets on their back. Make it boring. You’d back Tuchel to conjure up the necessary game plan to see England home, given his track record.

Prediction: Mexico 1–2 England

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Javier Aguirre could name an unchanged team. | Sports Illustrated

Teenage sensation Gilberto Mora was trusted from the start against Ecuador in the round of 32, and the midfielder produced a slick performance that’ll make Aguirre seriously consider retaining him in Mexico’s midfield for England’s visit.

Mora is the X-factor talent in an otherwise relatively functional Mexican team, although Raúl Jiménez and Julián Quiñones are having excellent tournaments in attack. Quiñones scored and assisted in the 2–0 win over Ecuador.

If Aguirre sticks with Mora, El Tri will likely be unchanged.

Mexico predicted lineup vs. England (4-3-3): Rangel; Sánchez, Montes, Vásquez, Gallardo; Lira, Romo, Mora; Alvarado, Jiménez, Quiñones.

Thomas Tuchel will once again tinker out wide. | Sports Illustrated

Reece James has missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury, and although he provided a positive update after the DR Congo triumph, it’s unlikely that Tuchel will reintegrate him on Sunday night.

Jarell Quansah is also nursing an ankle injury, and we could see an alternative option used to Djed Spence for this fixture. Ezri Konsa has previously been used at right back by Unai Emery at Aston Villa, and he could get the nod here. That’d mean John Stones partners Marc Guéhi at center back.

Bukayo Saka still isn’t 100%, and Tuchel may prefer the legs of Noni Madueke and Anthony Gordon out wide.

Declan Rice hasn’t yet produced his most dominant form, with a long season with Arsenal taking its toll. Still, he’ll likely start alongside Elliot Anderson in the engine room again.

England predicted lineup vs. Mexico (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Konsa, Stones, Guéhi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Madueke, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane.

Pick Your World Cup XI!

What Time Does Mexico vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6

: Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6 Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (July 6)

How to Watch Mexico vs. England on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer

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