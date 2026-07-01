Incoming Duke basketball freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje already has a ton of excitement around his name heading into his first season of college basketball, and he's only adding to it through the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup.

Boumtje Boumtje only recently turned 17 years old, but reclassified into the 2026 recruiting class to get to college basketball this fall. He participated in the Team USA National Team Training Camp earlier this month in Colorado Springs, looking to make the final 12-man squad from an original group of 36 players to compete in the FIBA U17 Men's World Cup in Istanbul.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 7'1", 230-pound big man made the final roster as the lone representative of the 2026 recruiting class. Boumtje Boumtje hasn't just been productive for Team USA, but has showcased his elite versatility that he will bring to the college game in a few months.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer with forward Maliq Brown (6) in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje Shines in Team USA Win Over Italy

The Americans faced Italy in their third game of Group A play, winning the contest 131-80. Team USA earned the top spot out of Group A following the victory.

Team USA has looked utterly dominant through the group stage, and Boumtje Boumtje put together his best all-around performance of the FIBA World Cup against Italy. The Florida native went for 16 points, 11 rebounds (four of those offensive), four steals, and two blocks on 6-of-13 (46.2%) shooting from the field.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer (L) talks with referee Roger Ayers (R) against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the Americans' first three games of the World Cup, Boumtje Boumtje is averaging 14.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 3.0 blocks a game on 18-of-29 (62.1%) shooting from the field, 4-of-9 (44.4%) shooting from beyond the arc, and 4-of-5 (80%) shooting from the free-throw line.

In Team USA's second game against Japan, Boumtje Boumtje notched a wild seven blocks, setting a US single-game record and tying the third-most blocks by a single player in a game in the FIBA U17 World Cup.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje Getting Duke Fans Excited

A lot of the excitement this offseason around Boumtje Boumtje's game centers on his elite and versatile offensive arsenal, with his size and age. However, it's his rebounding and elite rim-protecting ability that have caught the eyes of many throughout the U17 World Cup.

In addition to Boumtje Boumtje's 3.0 blocks per game, he is contributing 2.3 offensive rebounds per contest as well.

Mar 14, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer instructs his team against the Virginia Cavaliers during the men's ACC Conference Tournament Championship at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boumtje Boumtje has a limitless ceiling if he elects to stay at Duke for two years. Given his age, he must spend at least two seasons in college basketball before potentially declaring for the 2028 NBA Draft. With a coach like Jon Scheyer getting to develop Boumtje Boumtje for two years, he could certainly be the frontrunner for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2028 draft.

The big man is uber-consistent on both sides of the ball, and one of my concerns heading into his collegiate career is the gap between his offense and defense. His offensive game is still ahead of his defensive capabilities in some ways, but Boumtje Boumtje is proving it will be really hard for Scheyer to keep him off the floor with his mix of size, versatility, and skill.