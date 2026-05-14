How Cameron Williams Will Fit With Duke Next Season

The Duke Blue Devils have one of the top overall prospects making their way to the squad for next season, and he is expected to fit in nicely with the current roster throughout his time with Duke.

Five-star recruit Cameron Williams is considered one of the top players in this year’s high school class. The 6-foot-11 forward brings a versatile skillset with him to Duke, and he figures to be the replacement for Cameron Boozer — who is expected to be chosen with a top-three pick in the 2026 NBA Draft — next season.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) with Cameron Williams (1) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Williams As a Senior

With Williams at the forefront of the equation, he figures to be a key piece of their offense next season as the Blue Devils look to get back to the Final Four for the second time in three years in 2026-27. In his senior season this past year, he averaged 24.6 points and 12.0 rebounds per game, earning him the MaxPreps Arizona High School Basketball Player of the Year title.

He mulled offers from Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, and many others before deciding to join Jon Scheyer’s group at Duke. He’ll look to have an immediate impact right away as a freshman next season. Williams joins a loaded freshman class for Duke that includes Deron Rippey Jr., Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, and Bryson Howard.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello shared how he believes Williams will fit with the Blue Devils, citing his versatility at his frame as a driving factor in what will make him a star talent.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Borzello’s Evaluation

“Williams possesses one of the highest ceilings in the 2026 class, given his 6-foot-11 size and rapidly expanding skill set, which includes a consistent 3-point shot,” Borzello said. “Although Duke's roster will look dramatically different than it does now, we would expect Williams to step in and replace Cameron Boozer at the power forward position next season."

"Much like Boozer is a completely different prospect than Cooper Flagg, Williams will not be a do-everything, high-usage producer like Boozer. Williams is more of a two-way contributor who should be a consistent scorer and shotmaker as a freshman.”

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Williams will now prepare for his freshman season with the Blue Devils as he and the team look to compete for a National Championship in the 2026-27 season. Duke has experienced some NCAA Tournament heartbreak over the last couple of seasons, and they’ll look to exercise some of those demons with a reloaded roster next season.