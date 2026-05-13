Three ACC Teams That Could Give Duke Issues Next Season

Over the past few seasons, the Duke Blue Devils have been the cream of the crop in the ACC.

The Blue Devils have a combined 36-2 record in league play over the last two seasons and have taken home both the ACC regular season and tournament titles in each of the last two campaigns. Duke has won three ACC Tournament crowns in four years under head coach Jon Scheyer.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Although, the ACC as a whole has been fairly lackluster over the last few seasons, with Duke being the only program displaying consistent success. The league got just four NCAA Tournament bids in 2025, and even with more in 2026, the conference didn't perform well at all.

The league sent eight teams to the Big Dance, but those teams went just 6-8 overall. Duke was the only team to make it out of the first weekend.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

However, with transfer portal successes and retention across the ACC, there is real reason to believe the league could be back in 2026-27. As previously stated, the Blue Devils have been utterly dominant in league play over the last few years, but they could have some legitimate challengers this time around.

Let's break down the three ACC squads that could give Duke the most issues in 2026-27.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey speaks at a postgame press conference after the game against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals

For the second year in a row, Duke and Louisville will enter the college basketball season as the clear-cut top two teams out of the ACC. However, Pat Kelsey's Cardinals underperformed significantly last season relative to their preseason expectations.

There was real debate that Louisville was the top team in the league entering the 2025-26 season after Kelsey inked one of the nation's top portal classes. However, while Duke went 35-3 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Louisville went 24-11 overall, earned a No. 6 seed, and was bounced in the Round of 32.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; St. John's Red Storm forward Zuby Ejiofor (24) controls the ball against Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils also took down the Cardinals in both head-to-head contests between the two clubs last season.

However, Kelsey attacked the portal once again, and the Cardinals could once again make a real push to dethrone Duke.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey to his players during the second half against the Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Louisville is bringing in the nation's No. 1 overall transfer portal class per 247Sports, headlined by the portal's No. 1 overall player in former Kansas forward Flory Bidunga. Duke was heavily interested in Bidunga when he entered the portal, but it was beaten out.

The Cardinals are also bringing in several other high-profile transfers, such as Jackson Shelstad from Oregon, Karter Knox from Arkansas, and Alvaro Folgueiras from Iowa. The program is also bringing back guard Adrian Wooley, who averaged 8.7 points in 22.5 minutes last year.

Feb 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wing Karter Knox prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

It's still largely unproven how consistently successful a team can be composed nearly entirely of transfers, but Kelsey is taking another swing at the portal approach.

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami (FL) Hurricanes head coach Jai Lucas reacts from the sidelines during the first half against the Missouri Tigers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Miami

Former Duke assistant Jai Lucas has done an absolutely fantastic job rebuilding the Hurricanes. After Miami went 7-24 in 2024-25, Lucas brought the program to a 26-9 record and a win in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed.

Similar to Kelsey, Lucas hit the portal hard.

Miami sits with the No. 5 overall portal class, according to 247Sports, headlined by several high-profile names, including Somto Cyril from Georgia, Acaden Lewis from Villanova, and DeSean Goode from Robert Morris.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Miami Hurricanes forward Shelton Henderson (7) drives to the basket as Purdue Boilermakers guard Jack Benter (14) defends during the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

The Hurricanes also retained rising sophomores Shelton Henderson, who was the team's third-leading scorer last season at 13.8 points per game, and Dante Allen, who averaged 23.9 minutes a night.

Lucas' turnaround of the Miami program has been pretty remarkable, as the Canes have a real chance to be a consistent AP Top 25 team just two years removed from a 7-24 season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom calls a play during the first half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Virginia

UVA head coach Ryan Odom approached the offseason in the opposite way of Miami or Louisville, but it could be a better recipe for success. Instead of relying on portal additions, Odom focused on roster retention.

The Cavaliers are bringing back four of their top six scorers from last season in Thijs De Ridder, Chance Mallory, Sam Lewis, and Johann Grunloh. UVA also returned Elijah Gertrude, who averaged 1.7 points in 6.2 minutes last season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Thijs de Ridder (28) reacts against the Tennessee Volunteers in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

De Ridder, the team's leading scorer and rebounder at 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game, was an All-ACC First Team selection in 2025-26.

Virginia is also bringing in Christian Harmon, who averaged 12.8 points per game at Arkansas State a season ago.