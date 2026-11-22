The Duke Blue Devils' opportunity to spoil Dabo Swinney's birthday night was botched by the Clemson Tigers' incredible rushing and defensive effort as they fell on Senior Night, 20-10.

With the loss, Duke must win its next two games (Wake Forest, bowl-to-be-determined) to reach nine wins for the third consecutive season and one more game to clinch a fifth-consecutive eight-win season. However, as a matchup looms against an arch rival and the country's hottest team, No. 11-ranked Wake Forest, the Blue Devils are facing a reality many already knew.

This year was already a retooling season after significant losses in the offseason, but Friday night felt like a gut punch that risks the loss of a star at running back.

Why 2026 Was a Retooling Season

Let's not forget that one year ago, the Blue Devils won seven games en route to winning the ACC Championship. This year, considering the expectations as the reigning conference champions, an 8-4 or 7-5 regular season feels like a disappointment, but isn't this a good thing for the program?

Duke doesn't lack talent, but they only have one true standout in running back Nate Sheppard, one of the frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy.

What the Blue Devils do lack is another elite talent or two on both sides of the ball, and it shows that they had to do in the offseason to retool their offense and defense and reimagine how they play football.

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Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) brings the ball back for a pass against the Clemson Tigers during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quarterback Walker Eget came in and did a steady job for the Blue Devils, but he clearly can't beat a top defense like the Tigers, nor play consistently enough to destabilize a good unit like the Miami Hurricanes. His pass-catchers don't stand out either, outside of tight end Jeremiah Hasley, but the Blue Devils showed the effects of losing quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate in the portal against Clemson.

The Fear of Losing Sheppard

The biggest reason Duke is 7-4 is because of its great defense and Sheppard, who was a topic of conversation online after Friday night's game, as fans worry whether this weekend and the next could force Sheppard's hand into transferring, but I wouldn't fret too much about it.

Nov 20, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) after scoring a touchdown against the Clemson Tigers during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke has a commitment from head coach Manny Diaz, which likely helps Sheppard make an easy decision to stay with the Blue Devils, who could use some more NIL funding to help lure more talent on offense and defense.

Sheppard may feel the team is close, especially if Duke can keep some of their core defensive pieces next season. The real work comes along the offensive line, quarterback, and skill positions. If the Blue Devils have a strong offseason with a returning Sheppard, they could be contenders for the ACC next season and a possible home playoff game in the expanded postseason.

This was going to be a retooling season for Duke, and losing Sheppard is a fair concern, but the program is well-positioned to be an active user in the transfer portal, and it could benefit the program long-term.