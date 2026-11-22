Can anyone catch Jeremiah Smith in the Heisman race?

Only one week remains in the college football regular season, and Smith has begun to run away with the Heisman for the second time this season in the latest odds. An odds-on favorite earlier in the campaign, Smith fell behind players like Trinidad Chambliss, Darian Mensah, CJ Carr and others at points in the 2026 season.

However, he’s now back to -450 to win the Heisman after moving into the top spot at -140 last week . The Ohio State star has continued to produce even with the Buckeyes down starting quarterback Julian Sayin.

The Heisman race seems to be more of a race for second entering the final week of the regular season, as Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (+600) is the only player set inside 10/1 outside of Smith.

Mensah, Carr, Gunner Stockton and others have seen their odds fall dramatically with just one more game to go. That’s great news for Smith, who seems to be a lock to be a Heisman Finalist in the 2026 season.

However, Ohio State’s record – it lost to Nebraska in Week 12 – could be used against the star receiver even though injuries have played a major role in the Buckeyes’ down season.

Here’s a look at how each player in the mix to win the Heisman fared in Week 12 and where their odds stand before the final week of regular season action.

2026 Heisman Trophy Odds

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jeremiah Smith: -450

Devon Dampier: +600

Darian Mensah: +2000

Gio Lopez:+3500

CJ Carr: +4500

Gunner Stockton: +5000

Keelon Russell: +12500

Arch Manning: +22500

Jeremiah Smith Becomes Clear Heisman Favorite After Week 12

Ohio State’s playoff hopes are just about done after losing to Nebraska on Saturday, but Smith still made his mark on the game, catching six passes for 165 yards and two scores.

He’s now recorded over 100 yards in three straight games and is averaging well over 100 yards per game in the 2026 season.

Smith has 86 catches for 1,482 yards and 17 touchdowns, adding two carries for seven yards on the ground. He’s by far the most dynamic offensive weapon in college football, and it’s hard to make an argument against him outside of the down season for the Buckeyes as a whole.

Clearly, oddsmakers think Smith is the rightful choice in this market, as his -450 odds translate to an implied probability of over 81 percent that he wins this award.

Darian Mensah Falls After Two-Interception Day vs. Virginia Tech

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah has been inside 10/1 to win the Heisman almost all season, but he dropped back in this market after a rough showing in Week 12 against Virginia Tech.

The No. 7 Hurricanes still won the game and clinched a spot in the ACC title game, but Mensah failed to throw a touchdown, was picked off twice and finished with just 241 yards passing. All season long, Mensah has been super efficient, but oddsmakers have clearly docked him for the turnovers in Week 12.

Miami has an easy matchup against Boston College in Week 13 that should allow Mensah to pad his stats and potentially make a final push in this race. The star quarterback has completed 75.4 percent of his passes this season for 3,317 yards, 29 scores and four picks while adding 168 rushing yards and two scores on the ground.

Gio Lopez Jumps to No. 4 in Latest Heisman Odds

Sticking in the ACC, Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez’s stock is rising after a blowout win over Georgia Tech in Week 12.

The Demon Deacons clinched a spot in the ACC title game (against Miami) with the win, and they’re in a prime spot to make the College Football Playoff if they can beat Duke in Week 13. If that happens, a second loss to Miami may not be enough to keep Wake Forest out of the top 12 teams in the country.

Lopez has been the driving force for Wake Forest’s success on offense, as he’s completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,701 yards, 21 scores and just one pick. He’s also an elite rushing threat, carrying the ball 90 times for 369 yards and 10 scores.

The Demon Deacons' rise to a CFB Playoff contender could be enough for Lopez to finish as a Heisman Finalist this season.

Devon Dampier Remains One of Two Players Set Inside 10/1

The Utah Utes remained undefeated in Week 12 with a win over TCU, and Dampier’s Heisman stock remains high with just one regular-season game to go.

The Utes are a near lock to make the CFB Playoff, and Dampier’s odds to win the Heisman have remained in a similar spot to where he was last week (+550).

The senior quarterback threw for two scores and ran for two more against TCU, improving on some already impressive numbers.

Dampier has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 2,535 yards, 24 scores and eight picks while rushing for 644 yards and 11 scores. He’s essentially had a better season than Lopez has a dual-threat quarterback, though Lopez has turned it over much less.

If Utah runs the table and finishes undefeated – with a Big 12 title – Dampier could put pressure on Smith to win the Heisman.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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