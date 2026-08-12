How Duke Football Can Continue Success Under Manny Diaz

The Duke football program is in good hands under head coach Manny Diaz.

Through two seasons at the helm for the Blue Devils, Diaz has compiled an 18-9 overall record, including two nine-win campaigns and an ACC Championship in 2025, the program's first since 1989. However, 2026 might be his toughest job yet.

Duke was hit hard with departures, both in the transfer portal and to the NFL Draft, this offseason. A myriad of newcomers are expected to take on significant roles, and how they perform will tell a lot about the Blue Devils' true ceiling in 2026.

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Demon June (12) is wrapped by Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (14) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke Can Exceed Expectations in 2026

Among the general consensus, Duke isn't expected to be much of a threat, either in the ACC or on a national scale. ESPN FPI gives the Blue Devils a 57.9% chance to reach bowl eligibility and a 1.2% chance to win the ACC crown, lower odds than the likes of North Carolina and Georgia Tech.

Now, the Blue Devils will be one of the more intriguing teams to follow in all of college football this season. Diaz has made the most with what he has gotten in both of his years as Duke's head coach. However, with so much unknown, it's very difficult to gauge how this team will fare this season.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This makes Duke presumably one of the most volatile teams in the country. If a lot of things go right, the Blue Devils could push for eight or nine wins with the light ACC slate they will face. However, it seems just as likely that a lot could go wrong, leading to an ugly overall record for Diaz and Co.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball while defended by Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Jam Jackson (9) in the first quarter during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Establishing Relative Success for the Blue Devils

Now, a "successful" season means different things for different teams. ESPN FPI projects the Blue Devils' overall record at 6-6. So, by that standard, if Duke can win seven or more games, it will exceed expectations in that regard.

Duke has the eighth-easiest schedule among ACC teams this season per ESPN FPI. The ACC is expected to collectively take a step back, leaving the door open for the Blue Devils to make some noise.

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) runs the ball against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Again, that goes back to the volatility. Diaz's track record is enough proof that Duke can be competitive in its league this season. Diaz and Co. have worked with what they have and have been contenders with it. This season presents probably the most unknowns of any year Diaz has been in Durham, but if things can go right, that number in the win column could end up being pleasantly high.

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