How Duke Football Star Nate Sheppard Heisman Hype Getting Real

The Duke football program is 3-0 and completely flipping the script on most of its preseason expectations.

This year's Duke squad has an established identity and guys who are buying into their roles. Head coach Manny Diaz and his staff seem to have done a phenomenal job rebuilding and retooling a depleted roster after the 2025 season, though they still have plenty of time to go.

Duke is led by superstar running back Nate Sheppard, who entered the 2026 season as a potential breakout candidate. Through three weeks, he has established himself as arguably the best running back in college football.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Heisman Trophy Hype Becoming a Reality

We're only three weeks into the 2026 campaign, but Sheppard has built a legitimate case for Heisman Trophy consideration. He may be the most productive player in college football so far and is leading the charge for a Duke team that is winning games and is poised to be back in ACC title contention.

Sheppard currently leads the nation in rushing yards (528) and is averaging 6.4 yards per carry despite leading the country in attempts (82). The nation's second-leading rusher is Florida's Jadan Baugh with 458 yards, meaning Sheppard leads the next man up by 70 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarter back Walker Eget (2) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the second quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have scored 11 rushing and receiving touchdowns so far this season; Sheppard has accounted for eight of them.

There's a case to be made that the stud sophomore is the most valuable player in the country, as most of Duke's offensive charge runs through him. That speaks volumes about the 2026 Duke Blue Devils: they stick to their identity and don't try to force anything out of character. The way Duke has won games isn't necessarily the most exciting formula in the world, but it works.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Stanford, Sheppard accounted for 156 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. After the win, he was asked if he was paying attention to any Heisman Trophy hype around his name.

"I mean I definitely see it, you know, it's hard obviously nowadays not to see it," Sheppard said. "You know, we're only three games into the season, so I only take it with so much grain of salt and just keep trying to go out there and play."

Duke Football Has Favorable Stretch Ahead

I think Duke will have to keep winning games, and Sheppard will need to maintain this elite level of production to have a true case for the Heisman Trophy. However, Sheppard deserves consideration for his contributions that have fueled Duke's success so far.

Over its next three games, Duke will host William & Mary, face Georgia Tech on the road, and host rival North Carolina. All three are games the Blue Devils should probably win, and if Sheppard continues to pave the way to victory for Duke, his Heisman candidacy will only grow. This stretch will not only be pivotal to Sheppard's Heisman hopes, but also the Blue Devils' hopes to compete atop the ACC standings. It's three straight winnable games, but Duke will need to execute.