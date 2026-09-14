The Elite Conversation Duke Football Star Nate Sheppard Rapidly Approaching

The Duke football program picked up a monumental early-season win at Illinois on Saturday.

Despite the victory coming early in Week 2, this win completely changes the trajectory of the Blue Devils' 2026 campaign as the schedule unfolds. Duke will play four straight very winnable games, meaning head coach Manny Diaz once again has his guys in a position to compete at the top of the ACC.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that star sophomore running back Nate Sheppard has been the Blue Devils' top dog this season. Not only is he one of the best backs in the ACC, but he is quickly turning into arguably the best running back in college football.

Sheppard is now approaching being a part of a different conversation.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with teammates against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Is Duke Star Nate Sheppard Approaching Heisman Trophy Discussions?

Sheppard has been unbelievably productive through the first two weeks of Duke's season. In the team's Week 1 victory over Tulane, Sheppard was quite literally the entire offense, notching 35 carries for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 on the road, the former 3-star recruit followed up his debut with 147 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries, and another five receptions for 41 yards and two scores.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) reacts after scoring against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, Sheppard has tallied 434 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns. The Blue Devils have scored six total touchdowns this season.

Sheppard currently leads the country in total rushing attempts (59), ranks second in rushing yards (374), and ranks fourth in rushing touchdowns (3). He has done all this while averaging a fantastic 6.3 yards per carry.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against the Tulane Green Wave during the second quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The way he makes breaking tackles look easy is vastly impressive, and he looks like the best player on the field whenever he is in the game. After an elite showing against the Green Wave, Sheppard backed it up with a stellar outing against a Big Ten opponent. He is no longer lurking as maybe the best running back in college football who no one is talking about; he is now one of the best at his position in the sport.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) hands the ball to running back CJ Campbell (0) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Duke's Offense Was Different in Week 2

Now, Sheppard was absolutely incredible in Week 1. However, it was a bit worrisome that he was the only consistent source of offense Duke had. In the win over Tulane, Sheppard accounted for both of the Blue Devils' touchdowns and just under 65% of the team's total offensive yards.

Against the Fighting Illini, the Blue Devils looked like a unit. Sheppard was still the clear focal point, but he wasn't the only source of offense Duke had. Walker Eget looked fantastic, CJ Campbell contributed, and Duke's receiver room looked like an effective group.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jonah Burton (6) runs the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) and defensive back Tywan Cox (32) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Going forward, Sheppard will obviously be at the center of everything the Blue Devils do offensively. But if they keep developing so he is not the only threat, this offense can be an incredibly dangerous unit to face.

Duke is 2-0 and riding high heading into a very winnable portion of the schedule. If Sheppard keeps this up, he could be representing Duke in Heisman Trophy discussions.