Blue Devil Brief: Nate Sheppard Heisman Push, Duke Stomps Stanford

The Duke football program is off to a 3-0 start in 2026, marking the second time in three years that head coach Manny Diaz has kicked off the campaign at 3-0.

After an offseason full of doubt and questions from those outside the program, Diaz and his staff have done a fantastic job preventing an ACC Championship hangover from last year.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils cruised to their third win of the year to kick off a very favorable stretch of their upcoming schedule. I'm not sure how much we learned about this Duke team, given that Stanford is projected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC and it rolled past the Cardinal 35-7.

Nonetheless, coming off a quality road win at Illinois last weekend, the Blue Devils kept their feet on the gas in Week 3. Here's what we took away from the win.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Sheppard Is a Heisman Trophy Contender

After Week 2, when Nate Sheppard went for 188 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns against the Fighting Illini, we discussed that if he keeps this monstrous production up and Duke keeps winning, Sheppard could have a legitimate case to be part of the Heisman Trophy discussion. It was more dominance from the sophomore against Stanford.

Sheppard rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, averaging 6.7 yards per attempt, and caught a receiving touchdown. Through Duke's first three games of the year, the Louisiana native has tallied 590 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns.

He might be the most productive player in college football right now and is becoming a household name before our eyes. Forget the Doak Walker Award; Sheppard could truly be a Heisman candidate.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; aDuke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the second half t Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walker Eget Takes Another Stride

This felt like a sort of "prove it" week for quarterback Walker Eget. After a rocky debut against Tulane in Week 1, Eget bounced back in a big way against Illinois last weekend, completing 15-of-21 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Week 3 felt like his opportunity to prove that what we saw in Week 2 is the expectation, and Eget delivered.

Once again, the sixth-year player didn't do anything overly special or jaw-dropping, but he was the game manager Duke needs him to be this season. Eget completed 14 of his 24 passes for 202 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The pick came on the first drive of the game when Eget tried to force a ball in the end zone from short-yardage. It was a poor early decision from the San Jose State transfer, but he was solid for the majority of the contest.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs with the ball after his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pass-Catchers Get Involved

Duke's wide receiver corps continues to be one of the most interesting units to follow throughout the year because it was probably the biggest question mark coming into the season, and it still doesn't feel like anyone has truly separated himself as the bona fide top guy.

Idaho State transfer Jonah Burton led the Blue Devils in receiving in each of the first two weeks, but he was quiet against Stanford, notching one catch for 10 yards. Penn transfer Jared Richardson finally became a factor after having zero receptions in the first two weeks, catching three passes for 44 yards.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Xavier Scott (1) tackles Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star tight end Jeremiah Hasley was as involved in the passing game as he has been all year, and this weekend felt like the norm for what fans should expect from him. Hasley led Duke in receiving with five receptions for 88 yards.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back CJ Campbell (0) runs past Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Mac Resetich (0) and Idefensive back Xavier Scott (1) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CJ Campbell Makes Some Plays

Sheppard is obviously the star of the show for Duke offensively, but Rutgers transfer CJ Campbell looks like a quality RB2 behind the superstar. Campbell tallied nine carries for 42 yards, breaking tackles for extra yardage multiple times.

Freshmen Jayvian Tanelus and CJ Givers got in the game in garbage time, and Tanelus scored the first touchdown of his collegiate career. We discussed Duke's running back depth throughout fall camp, and it was evident in the win over Stanford.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Front Looks the Part

The Blue Devils' defensive line dominated in Week 1 against Tulane, but it wasn't nearly as disruptive against Illinois. Duke's stars in the trenches got back to prime form against the Cardinal.

The defense carded four sacks, five tackles for loss, and five pass deflections. Tyshon Reed and Kevin O'Connor led the way with two sacks apiece, both career highs for the juniors. Cornerback Dylan Flowers led the team with seven total tackles.

Bryce Davis only had one tackle and two pass deflections, but he was highly impactful when he was on the field. It may not show in the box score, but he brought tons of pressure and made a big difference early.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs onto the field before the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breaking Down Duke's Upcoming Schedule

The Blue Devils' road win over Illinois was so crucial because of the light schedule ahead. This home victory over Stanford kicks off a four-game stretch of winnable games.

Over Duke's next three outings, it will host William & Mary, face Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and host North Carolina. Duke, Miami, and Pittsburgh are the only ACC teams with a 3-0 record.

The Blue Devils are in a good spot heading into an out-of-conference battle with the Tribe.