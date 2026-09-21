Key Aspect Separates 2026 Duke Football Team From Past Years

Duke football head coach Manny Diaz has his team overachieving for the third year in a row.

Diaz and his staff deserve an enormous amount of credit for the start the Blue Devils have gotten off to in 2026. After an offseason full of doubt and questions from those outside the team, Duke has grown and connected in greater ways than most could have realistically expected before the season.

Through three weeks, I think this could be the most complete team Diaz has had since he took over in Durham. Both sides of the ball are showing consistent improvement week to week, and Duke has now established itself as a contender in the ACC once again.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) goes back in the pocket against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Separates This Year's Duke Team

The Blue Devils are one of four ACC teams to get out to a 3-0 start, along with Miami, Virginia Tech, and Pittsburgh. It looks like yet another campaign where Duke entered not expected to make much noise, and yet it finds itself atop the conference standings.

There is certainly a clear difference between the 2026 Blue Devils and the other two Diaz-coached teams. In 2024, Duke led with its defense. In 2025, it led with its offense. In 2026, both ends of the ball provide equal contributions and are just as important to the success of the program.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz runs onto the field before the start of the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have a clear identity on both sides of the ball. The offense is led by the run, and they want to win the lines of scrimmage both ways. Through three contests, no one is trying to do too much, and everyone is playing their respective roles.

In his press conference following Duke's 35-7 Week 3 victory at home over Stanford, Diaz highlighted what's different about this season's squad.

"There's a connectivity to this team that's really unusual," Diaz said. "And again, it's not that we didn't have it last year; it's just at a different level. And it's the combination of the guys we have in the locker room."

Duke Embraces Clear Identity

It's clear on both sides of the ball that everyone on this team has embraced the identity Duke will operate with in 2026. Offensively, it will be predicated on the run. Superstar sophomore Nate Sheppard put together another elite performance against Stanford, and CJ Campbell looked great in a complementary role.

Quarterback Walker Eget and the passing game overall don't try to be too much. Eget makes the right plays, mostly doesn't force anything, and lets Duke's identity be the catalyst for success. The sixth-year transfer has the perfect skill set this Duke team needs at QB, and he's not trying to force the issue.

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Tyshon Reed Jr. (10) and linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (7) celebrate a 31-27 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Blue Devils want to win the line of scrimmage, and that showed against a Cardinal club that has the same goal. Duke has depth both on the defensive line and at linebacker, with a ton of talent in the front seven.

The Blue Devils know what formula gives them the best chance to win. It might not be the most exciting, but it works. This team has bought into the recipe for another successful campaign.