Biggest Winners & Losers From Duke Football Win Over Stanford

The Duke Blue Devils kept the momentum rolling after a huge road victory over Illinois last weekend.

Duke returned home and took down Stanford 35-7 to improve to 3-0 in the 2026 campaign. The Blue Devils faced the test of staying grounded after a big-time victory and took care of business against one of the bottom teams in the ACC.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils were in control for the majority of the way, with both sides of the ball showing strides of improvement. Let's break down the biggest winners and losers from Duke's victory.

Winners

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores a touchdown on his run against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB Nate Sheppard

Nate Sheppard is the best running back in college football and deserves to be in the Heisman Trophy discussion. 23 carries, 156 yards from scrimmage, three total touchdowns, and 6.7 yards per carry. Enough said.

We don't need to go into much detail on the star sophomore. Sheppard once again led the offensive charge for Duke and was the most unstoppable force on the field.

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; aDuke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs with the ball after his catch against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half t Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TE Jeremiah Hasley

Jeremiah Hasley entered the year as arguably the best tight end in the ACC, but hadn't gotten into a consistent rhythm so far. Week 3 was as involved in the passing game as he has been, and he was one of Walker Eget's top targets. He was the Blue Devils' leading receiver, notching five catches for 88 yards.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) and Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) celebrate Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard's (20) touchdown against the Tulane Green Wave during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Jared Richardson

Jared Richardson was widely expected to take over Duke's top wide receiver duties after transferring from Penn this offseason, but we had yet to see the former Quaker make an impact through Duke's first two games.

Richardson didn't log a single catch through the first two weeks, and finally became a factor in the Blue Devils' win over Stanford. It wasn't an eye-opening stat line (three receptions for 44 yards), but it's good to see Richardson finally getting involved.

Sep 5, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Tulane Green Wave linebacker Chris Rodgers (4) is tackled by Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and Duke Blue Devils defensive end Bryce Davis (12) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DE Bryce Davis

Duke's defensive line was effective against Illinois, but nowhere near as dominant as it was in Week 1 against Tulane. The Blue Devils got some swagger back on the defensive front against the Cardinal, and sophomore Bryce Davis led the way.

Davis brought the pressure at will and showed off the athleticism that made him such a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He only finished with a tackle and two pass deflections, but he was very effective.

Losers

Sep 12, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Duke Blue Devils linebacker Luke Mergott (34) and cornerback Evan Smith (4) tackle Illinois Fighting Illini wide receiver Hudson Clement (13) during the second half at Gies Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CB Evan Smith

Northwestern transfer Evan Smith made one of the biggest plays of the game against Illinois, picking off quarterback Katin Houser in the fourth quarter. It seemed like Smith got some more time on the field against Stanford, but it wasn't his best showing.

Smith allowed a touchdown to Cardinal receiver Caden High and was flagged for defensive holding in the third quarter.