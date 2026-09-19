Biggest Winners & Losers From Duke Football Win Over Stanford
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The Duke Blue Devils kept the momentum rolling after a huge road victory over Illinois last weekend.
Duke returned home and took down Stanford 35-7 to improve to 3-0 in the 2026 campaign. The Blue Devils faced the test of staying grounded after a big-time victory and took care of business against one of the bottom teams in the ACC.
The Blue Devils were in control for the majority of the way, with both sides of the ball showing strides of improvement. Let's break down the biggest winners and losers from Duke's victory.
Winners
RB Nate Sheppard
Nate Sheppard is the best running back in college football and deserves to be in the Heisman Trophy discussion. 23 carries, 156 yards from scrimmage, three total touchdowns, and 6.7 yards per carry. Enough said.
We don't need to go into much detail on the star sophomore. Sheppard once again led the offensive charge for Duke and was the most unstoppable force on the field.
TE Jeremiah Hasley
Jeremiah Hasley entered the year as arguably the best tight end in the ACC, but hadn't gotten into a consistent rhythm so far. Week 3 was as involved in the passing game as he has been, and he was one of Walker Eget's top targets. He was the Blue Devils' leading receiver, notching five catches for 88 yards.
WR Jared Richardson
Jared Richardson was widely expected to take over Duke's top wide receiver duties after transferring from Penn this offseason, but we had yet to see the former Quaker make an impact through Duke's first two games.
Richardson didn't log a single catch through the first two weeks, and finally became a factor in the Blue Devils' win over Stanford. It wasn't an eye-opening stat line (three receptions for 44 yards), but it's good to see Richardson finally getting involved.
DE Bryce Davis
Duke's defensive line was effective against Illinois, but nowhere near as dominant as it was in Week 1 against Tulane. The Blue Devils got some swagger back on the defensive front against the Cardinal, and sophomore Bryce Davis led the way.
Davis brought the pressure at will and showed off the athleticism that made him such a highly touted recruit coming out of high school. He only finished with a tackle and two pass deflections, but he was very effective.
Losers
CB Evan Smith
Northwestern transfer Evan Smith made one of the biggest plays of the game against Illinois, picking off quarterback Katin Houser in the fourth quarter. It seemed like Smith got some more time on the field against Stanford, but it wasn't his best showing.
Smith allowed a touchdown to Cardinal receiver Caden High and was flagged for defensive holding in the third quarter.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine