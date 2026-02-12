How Glaring Duke Issue Could Become Obvious in March
There's no doubt at this point of the 2025-26 college basketball season that the No. 4-ranked Duke Blue Devils (22-2, 11-1 ACC) are one of the best teams in the entire sport and a perennial national title contender. Whether looking at the overall resume, computer numbers, or anything in between, the Blue Devils check all the boxes.
Duke has earned several marquee wins thus far and has looked like the clear-but best team out of the ACC. If the Blue Devils were to take home the ACC crown this year, it would be head coach Jon Scheyer's third time winning the ACC Tournament Championship in four seasons.
The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 3 in the NCAA NET Rankings with potentially the best body of work in the entire sport. Duke is 10-2 in Quadrant 1, 14-2 across the first two quadrants, 11-0 at home, and 8-1 in true road games.
Duke is also 7-2 against AP Top 25 opponents this season and is led by the National Player of the Year in Cameron Boozer.
With an elite mix of star talent, experience, and length on both sides of the ball, Duke is one of the most complete teams in the nation. However, its most glaring issue might not show up on paper.
Duke’s Inability To Close Games Could Be an Issue in March
The Blue Devils are rated as the No. 3 team in the country at KenPom while ranking 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency and third in adjusted defensive efficiency. Only Michigan, Arizona, and Houston are also ranked in the top 10 of both metrics.
No advanced stat will show much issue with how the Blue Devils are constructed, but their inability to close out games this season could be a scary reality come NCAA Tournament time.
Duke's two losses on the season have come to No. 16 Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 20 and in Chapel Hill to No. 11 North Carolina (19-5, 7-4 ACC) this past Saturday night. In both those contests, Duke was in full control.
Against the Red Raiders, Duke led for 66% of the game and held a lead as large as 17 points in the second half. However, that comfortable margin didn't matter, as the Blue Devils crumbled in the final few minutes to fall 82-81.
It was a similar makeup against the Tar Heels. Duke held double-digit leads in both halves with its lead increasing to as many 13 points at one point of the contest. Once again, the Blue Devils folded en route to being handed a 71-68 defeat.
Similar Issue Led to Duke Heartbreak in Final Four
Now, it's only been two games where the Blue Devils have utterly collapsed, and Duke is still one of the best teams in college basketball. What makes it more concerning is that this is precisely how Duke fell in crushing fashion to Houston in the 2025 Final Four.
Duke walked into the halftime locker room with a 34-28 lead against the Cougars, 20 minutes away from a National Championship appearance. However, the Blue Devils folded once again. Duke led by 14 points nearing the midway point of the second half and proceeded to give away the lead, ultimately losing to Houston 70-67.
Scheyer's squad is one of the most talented teams in college hoops, and it's clear it has the makeup to win it all. But it has to be able to close out big games in high-pressure moments.
