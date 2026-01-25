How Duke Improved Key Flaw Against Wake Forest

The No. 5-ranked Duke basketball program is now 18-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play after a 90-69 victory over Wake Forest (11-9, 2-5 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday. Duke is the only undefeated team remaining in the ACC and has now won two straight by over 20 points.

Defensively, the Blue Devils looked like they took a step back. Through their two-game West Coast road trip last week that included wins over California (14-5, 2-4 ACC) and Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC), Duke put together what was likely its best two-game stretch defensively of the entire season.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's club held both the Golden Bears and Cardinal to under 40% shooting from the field and 30% shooting from three-point range en route to becoming the second ACC team to complete the two-game trip against the two programs with two victories.

However, the Blue Devils couldn't carry that momentum back home against the Demon Deacons.

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) consults with head coach Jon Scheyer (right) during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke Remains With Question Marks Defensively

Duke allowed the Demon Deacons to shoot 41% from the field as a team and 14-of-32 (44%) from beyond the arc. Now, it was never a huge factor given the Blue Devils themselves shot 50% from the field as a group and scored 90 points, but it's growing more confusing as time goes on why Duke struggles with these inconsistencies.

There are times when Duke looks like the best defensive team in the nation, and times when it looks far from it. Wake Forest entered the game ranked 100th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency according to KenPom.

Cam made 32/9/4 look real easy today pic.twitter.com/ZIgIWploAf — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) January 24, 2026

Granted, it has never looked like the Blue Devils are a bad defensive team, but the ups and downs the team deals with create worry about situations like the NCAA Tournament, when the margin for error significantly drops.

However, despite Duke leaving a lot to be desired on the defensive side of the ball, it did look much better in an area that's been a key issue at times.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Duke Showing Promise at Charity Stripe

The Blue Devils are ranked 200th at KenPom in free-throw percentage at 71.7%, and it's probably been the most glaring weakness for the club all year. But against the Demon Deacons, it looked like improvements were being made.

Duke collectively went 21-of-24 (88%) from the charity stripe while only allowing the Demon Deacons to shoot 11-of-13 (85%).

Jan 24, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) controls the ball in front of Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Cooper Schwieger (13) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils have dominated its opponents this season in terms of free throw attempts, but the inability to make them at an efficient clip has plagued them at times. Seeing that facet of the game improve is a huge deal for the team.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.