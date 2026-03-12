Duke Senior Can Surge NBA Draft Stock With Latest Injuries

The Duke Blue Devils are gearing up for their hunt for a third ACC Tournament title in four seasons under Jon Scheyer. The Blue Devils ended the regular season with a 29-2 overall record and a 17-1 record in ACC play.

Throughout the entirety of conference play, Duke was the clear-cut top team in the ACC. The conference as a whole is in a much better place this season than it has been in any of the last few, but the Blue Devils were noticeably further along than any other squad.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

After Duke's crushing 71-68 defeat at the hands of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, it followed that up with eight straight wins to close the regular season, while winning those matchups by a combined 23.1 points.

However, the Blue Devils are now as vulnerable as they have been all year, as sophomore center Patrick Ngongba and junior guard Caleb Foster have both been ruled out for the entirety of the ACC Tournament with foot injuries. Ngongba is expected to be back for the NCAA Tournament, but Foster's status for the remainder of the postseason is unknown.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drive to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba II (21) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Despite the injuries clearly being a roadblock for Duke, this senior forward now has a chance to skyrocket his NBA Draft stock.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) shoots the ball against Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown Could Garner NBA Attention With Extended Minutes

Duke senior Maliq Brown is the ultimate winner. The 6'9" forward is the most disruptive and versatile defender in college basketball, with the ability to guard any position on the floor and hands that cause the most deflections of any player in the sport.

Brown makes the winning plays and is willing to take a step back in the rotation. Coming off the bench, he's been pivotal to the Blue Devils' success.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) drives the ball around Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

However, Brown got the start at center against the Tar Heels with Ngongba out with injury, and he showed just how effective he can be in every facet of the game in that time.

In 30 minutes of action, Brown tallied 15 points, the most he has ever scored in a Blue Devil uniform, to go along with 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists, and a block.

Mar 7, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) defends during the first half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Brown Can Impact the Game in Every Way

Brown, somewhat confusingly, hasn't garnered a ton of NBA attention throughout his collegiate career. But that could change with the extended role that he will now play in the extended absence of Ngongba.

The Syracuse transfer was a menace in the pick-and-roll and showcased his passing ability more than he was ever really able to do. With the elite defender that he is, despite a lack of a jump shot, there has to be room on an NBA roster for a player like him.