How NBA Blue Devils Can Spark Duke's Next Recruiting Wave

It's no secret around the world of college basketball that Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is one of the best recruiters in the nation.

Since taking over at the helm for the Blue Devils, Scheyer has inked a top-three national recruiting class in each season. Additionally, Scheyer and Co. sealed the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, marking the third consecutive year that Duke has boasted the nation's top-ranked class.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Now, not only is Scheyer an elite recruiter, but he is also an elite developer of talent. Since he took over for Duke, the program has seen six of its former players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and nine drafted overall.

Apr 4, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Tyrese Proctor (5) during a practice session for the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Duke's Entire 2024-25 Starting Five Selected in NBA Draft

Scheyer's recruiting prowess was highlighted in the 2024-25 season, when the entire Duke starting five from that season's Final Four team was taken in the 2025 draft. Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach were taken in the lottery, and Sion James, along with Tyrese Proctor, were selected in the second round.

Over the past decade and change, Duke has been one of the most reliable programs for getting players to the NBA as quickly as possible. Granted, much of that has to do with the Blue Devils getting many of the top high school talents year in and year out.

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach (10) dunks against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

However, what this NBA season has proved is that Duke not only gets its players into the league but also translates that into immediate success.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg speaks to media, teammates, Mavericks staff and family at a press conference in his honor for being named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Flagg vs. Knueppel Rookie of the Year Race Could Spark Duke's Next Recruiting Wave

Flagg was drafted first overall in 2025 by the Dallas Mavericks, and Knueppel went fourth to the Charlotte Hornets. The former Blue Devil duo were undoubtedly the best rookies in the NBA this past season.

Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals a game on 46.8% shooting from the field. The forward became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game and the first teenager to record a 50-point game.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) dribbles the ball defended by Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second half during the play-in rounds between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite Flagg's elite season, Knueppel's might have been more historic. The Wisconsin native averaged 18.5 points on 42.5% shooting from three-point range on 7.9 attempts a game. Knueppel not only led all rookies in scoring but also shattered the NBA rookie record for three-pointers made with 273 while also leading the league in that same category.

Flagg and Knueppel were in a two-horse race for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, and ultimately Flagg edged his former teammate for the honor. Nonetheless, the two received every first-place vote.

Apr 14, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (7) shoots at pregame warm ups against the Miami Heat during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Now, obviously, not every former Blue Devil can expect to put together a historic rookie season in the NBA like Flagg and Knueppel just did. However, what this does prove is that Scheyer can develop talent quickly for the NBA.

The college basketball world is shifting, and loading a roster with the best freshman talent is no longer the best way to win. However, this same reality can also apply to the transfer portal. Upon entering the portal, Duke signee John Blackwell said one of his biggest priorities for choosing a program was developing him for the NBA. What better proof for Duke to be able to do that than Flagg and Knueppel?

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not that Duke necessarily needs help with recruiting , but this is one heck of a pitch that could spark the program's next recruiting wave.