How NBA Blue Devils Can Spark Duke's Next Recruiting Wave
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It's no secret around the world of college basketball that Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is one of the best recruiters in the nation.
Since taking over at the helm for the Blue Devils, Scheyer has inked a top-three national recruiting class in each season. Additionally, Scheyer and Co. sealed the No. 1 overall 2026 recruiting class, marking the third consecutive year that Duke has boasted the nation's top-ranked class.
Now, not only is Scheyer an elite recruiter, but he is also an elite developer of talent. Since he took over for Duke, the program has seen six of its former players selected in the first round of the NBA Draft and nine drafted overall.
Duke's Entire 2024-25 Starting Five Selected in NBA Draft
Scheyer's recruiting prowess was highlighted in the 2024-25 season, when the entire Duke starting five from that season's Final Four team was taken in the 2025 draft. Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach were taken in the lottery, and Sion James, along with Tyrese Proctor, were selected in the second round.
Over the past decade and change, Duke has been one of the most reliable programs for getting players to the NBA as quickly as possible. Granted, much of that has to do with the Blue Devils getting many of the top high school talents year in and year out.
However, what this NBA season has proved is that Duke not only gets its players into the league but also translates that into immediate success.
Flagg vs. Knueppel Rookie of the Year Race Could Spark Duke's Next Recruiting Wave
Flagg was drafted first overall in 2025 by the Dallas Mavericks, and Knueppel went fourth to the Charlotte Hornets. The former Blue Devil duo were undoubtedly the best rookies in the NBA this past season.
Flagg averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals a game on 46.8% shooting from the field. The forward became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point game and the first teenager to record a 50-point game.
Despite Flagg's elite season, Knueppel's might have been more historic. The Wisconsin native averaged 18.5 points on 42.5% shooting from three-point range on 7.9 attempts a game. Knueppel not only led all rookies in scoring but also shattered the NBA rookie record for three-pointers made with 273 while also leading the league in that same category.
Flagg and Knueppel were in a two-horse race for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, and ultimately Flagg edged his former teammate for the honor. Nonetheless, the two received every first-place vote.
Now, obviously, not every former Blue Devil can expect to put together a historic rookie season in the NBA like Flagg and Knueppel just did. However, what this does prove is that Scheyer can develop talent quickly for the NBA.
The college basketball world is shifting, and loading a roster with the best freshman talent is no longer the best way to win. However, this same reality can also apply to the transfer portal. Upon entering the portal, Duke signee John Blackwell said one of his biggest priorities for choosing a program was developing him for the NBA. What better proof for Duke to be able to do that than Flagg and Knueppel?
Not that Duke necessarily needs help with recruiting, but this is one heck of a pitch that could spark the program's next recruiting wave.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.