Duke vs. Miami Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11

Darian Mensah and the Miami Hurricanes fell in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, as they lost for the first time this season to Notre Dame.

The Hurricanes went from No. 1 to No. 7 in the latest rankings, and they are far from a lock to make the CFB Playoff. A loss down the stretch of the regular season would really hurt the team’s profile, and Miami doesn’t have No. 1 receiver Malachi Toney (ankle) until the playoff.

That’s a major concern, especially in Week 11 against a frisky Duke Blue Devils team. Duke is 7-2 this season and has one of the best defenses in the country (18th in adjusted EPA/Play), though it has two tough games against Miami and Wake Forest over the final three weeks of the regular season.

Both of Duke’s losses came by one possession, yet it is a 13.5-point underdog on Saturday afternoon.

Duke had to replace Mensah (who left for Miami) in the offseason with Walker Eget, yet it still has one of the better passing attacks in the ACC.

Can the Blue Devils spoil Miami’s season with an upset win?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this ACC battle in Week 11.

Duke vs. Miami Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Duke +13.5 (-112)

Miami -13.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Duke: +425

Miami: -575

Total

54.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Duke vs. Miami How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Duke record: 7-2

Miami record: 8-1

Duke vs. Miami Key Player to Watch

Darian Mensah, Quarterback, Miami

After finally taking the top spot in the Heisman odds last week, Mensah did not do enough to remain in that spot after Miami’s loss to Notre Dame.

Even with Toney out, Mensah threw for 276 yards and three scores against Notre Dame, but he also had a crucial interception in the second half. This season, Mensah has thrown for 2,701 yards, 28 scores and just two picks, but losing his one big game in the regular season is going to hurt his Heisman case.

Mensah may need a loss by Notre Dame or multiple bad games from Carr to re-take the top spot in the Heisman market.

Saturday’s game is a tough matchup for Mensah, as his former team is currently 17th in EPA/Pass and 10th in EPA/Rush on defense. The Blue Devils are the No. 18 defense in adjusted EPA/Play in the country.

Duke vs. Miami Prediction and Pick

Miami may be the No. 7 team in the country, but the Hurricanes are facing a tough defense in the Blue Devils, who have only lost two games by a combined seven points this season.

Miami has the better quarterback in this matchup, though the loss of Malachi Toney certainly impacts this offense.

I wouldn't put it past Duke to have some revenge on its mind after Mensah left the program for the Hurricanes, and the Blue Devils are a top-17 team in both EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush. Not only that, but Duke has been able to throw the ball on offense (39th in EPA/Pass) which is a problem for this Miami secondary.

The Hurricanes have been torched in recent weeks, falling to 113th in the country in EPA/Pass and 103rd in success rate against passing plays. So, asking Miami to win by two touchdowns seems like a lot – even at home – when the defense is struggling to get stops.

I’m going to take the points on Saturday, as the Hurricanes have now either lost or won by one score or less in three of their last four appearances.

Pick: Duke +13.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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