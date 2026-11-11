Matchup Against Former Blue Devils May Inspire Duke Football

One year ago, the Duke Blue Devils were producing one of the best offenses in college football.

Led by talented quarterback Darian Mensah, wide receiver Cooper Barkate, and true freshman running back Nate Sheppard, the Blue Devils went on a run in November to reach the ACC Championship and secure their first outright conference title in six decades. For that moment, those three are etched in Blue Devils lore forever.

Then came the transfer portal, when Mensah and the Blue Devils got into a legal dispute over their contract after the Miami Hurricanes lured him to Coral Gables. The lawsuit was settled, and Mensah, paired with Barkate, left for the Hurricanes, leaving Duke ticked off and preparing themselves for this opportunity.

Nov 7, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah (10) passes the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mensah and Barkate Remain Dangerous Post-Duke

Duke is searching for revenge, and there are certainly some hard feelings between the Blue Devils and Mensah. The man who led the team to an ACC championship and one of the best passing seasons by a quarterback in program history left for an opportunity at a national championship instead of sticking with a team that was ready to be a favorite for the conference title.

You can't blame Mensah and Barkate for this opportunity, both of whom were great against Notre Dame last Saturday. Mensah threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns in his pursuit of the Heisman Trophy, while Barkate, thrust into the No. 1 wide receiver role with Malachi Toney out with a high-ankle sprain, caught nine passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

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Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Cooper Barkate (18) celebrates a touchdown during the third quarter against the NC State Wolfpack at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two are a dangerous tandem together, and it is partly why some Hurricanes fans and pundits believe Miami will be just fine, to the point of rolling over Duke . The last thing No. 7 Miami needs is to face a motivated, ticked-off, and momentum-driven team that has outscored its opponents 107-21 in its last three games, with a Heisman contender of their own in Sheppard.

Duke Will Play Inspired at Hard Rock Stadium

Miami will want to avenge the demons from last week's loss in South Bend with a big conference win against Duke, but they're vulnerable in many facets with Toney and key starters on the defensive side of the ball missing, which, regardless of health, has begun to be exposed downfield.

Oct 31, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz before kickoff against the Boston College Eagles at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An inspired Blue Devils team with head coach Manny Diaz at the helm is a team you don't want to face. Mensah and Barkate are the biggest challenges that Duke's defense has faced this season so far, but they know who he is as a quarterback, regardless of where he is. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Patke coached against him in practice for many months.

Having Mensah and Barkate on this Duke team, with Sheppard and the defense's play, would likely make them one of the best teams in the country with an undefeated record. That isn't to say Duke can't beat Miami, and the more doubts there are throughout the week about their former players from last year's ACC run, the more motivated they will become.