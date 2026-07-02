Key Difference Between Duke Basketball and Louisville Heading Into 2026
In this story:
Duke and Louisville are generally viewed as the top two teams in the ACC heading into the 2026-27 college basketball season.
Head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff rebuilt a roster prepared to win in today's era of college hoops, featuring a rotation of elite young talent, veteran leaders, and key returning pieces from a season ago.
There's little debate that the Blue Devils will enter the season as the top team out of the ACC, and potentially the top team in the entire country. However, Louisville, at least on paper, doesn't seem too far behind and could give Duke a run for the ACC crown.
Duke has won the last two ACC regular-season and tournament titles, compiling a 36-2 record in league play over that span. Outside of the Cardinals, there are several clubs out of the ACC that could make a run to the top of the conference standings. Still, Louisville has the most talent of any.
Louisville is fairly unpredictable, given how Pat Kelsey built the roster. There's a key difference between Duke and the Cardinals heading into the 2026-27 season, and it will be very interesting to watch both teams gel as the campaign rolls along.
Duke Built Through Continuity, Louisville Built Through the Portal
Scheyer and Co. made two high-profile transfer portal signings with John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont. The Blue Devils are also bringing in the nation's top-ranked high school recruiting class for the third year in a row.
However, at its core, Duke built its rotation this offseason through its key returners. Three starters from last season's team that went 35-3 and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament (Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, and Dame Sarr) are all back. Cayden Boozer, who played about 23 minutes a night off the bench last year, and redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins, are also back in Durham.
Continuity and veteran leaders have become the main priorities in roster building for many head coaches in college basketball. Over the last decade and change, Duke has revolved its rosters around elite freshmen talent. The Blue Devils are still bringing in those big-time young rookies, but the major contributors will be headlined by veterans or returners this time around.
On the other hand, Kelsey utilized the transfer portal to build his roster for the second year in a row. The Cardinals sealed the No. 1 overall transfer portal class, according to 247Sports, headlined by the portal's top player, former Kansas big man Flory Bidunga.
The transfer class also features Jackson Shelstad (15.6 ppg at Oregon), Karter Knox (8.1 ppg at Arkansas), Alvaro Folgueiras (8.4 ppg at Iowa), and De'Shayne Montgomery (13.4 ppg at Dayton).
Louisville's only major returner is Adrian Wooley, who averaged 8.7 points per game a year ago.
Continuity Matters
Scheyer built around his critical returners, whereas Kelsey bought as much talent through the portal as possible to form a team together. Likely, at least four of Louisville's starters will be transfers, whereas three of Duke's starters will be returners.
It's so early in the NIL era that there's little evidence on how consistently successful a team can be when comprised nearly entirely of transfer talent. Michigan became the first all-transfer starting lineup to win the National Championship last season. However, Kelsey has used this roster makeup before, and it didn't pay off.
Just last year, Louisville built one of the nation's top transfer classes and entered the season as a legitimate Final Four contender. The campaign resulted in a 24-11 overall record and a Round of 32 exit in the NCAA Tournament.
Duke has the returners, Louisville has the talent. Time will tell which of the two programs was built the right way.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine