Duke Basketball 2026-27 Conference Opponents Released

The Duke basketball program has been the cream of the crop in the Atlantic Coast Conference over the past several seasons.

Through head coach Jon Scheyer's first four seasons in Durham, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament titles. The program has also won each of the last two ACC regular-season and tournament crowns.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Over the last two years, Duke has compiled a 36-2 conference record. Granted, the ACC has been down as a whole over the last several seasons, but there's reason to believe it could get back to being one of the best Power Conferences in 2026-27.

The Blue Devils will once again enter the season as the top team out of the ACC, but they have more threats to take the conference crown away than in any of the last several years.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on from the bench against the UConn Huskies during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Squads like Louisville, Virginia, Miami, and North Carolina reloaded through the portal or through roster retention to come into 2026-27 as true contenders on a national scale.

Last season, the ACC sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, the most since 2018. However, the conference went 6-8 in the Big Dance as a whole, and Duke was the only club to make it out of the first weekend. There's reason to believe the league will be much more successful a year from now.

Duke's full list of ACC opponents for the 2026-27 campaign has been released. Let's take a look at the slate.

26-27 ACC opponents are set pic.twitter.com/GUaiuMHq9o — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) May 28, 2026

Duke Basketball 2026-27 ACC Opponents released.

Home opponents:

California

Florida State

Miami

NC State

Notre Dame

Pitt

Stanford

North Carolina

Virginia

Road:

Boston College

Georgia Tech

Clemson

Louisville

SMU

Syracuse

Wake Forest

North Carolina

Virginia

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Texas Christian University Horned Frogs guard Liutauras Lelevicius (3) drives to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Breaking Down Duke's Conference Schedule

The ACC returned to an 18-game conference schedule last season and will continue it in 2026-27.

Each season, every program has a primary partner and a variable partner, meaning it will play each school both home and away. The primary partner remains the same each year, while the variable partner changes every year. Obviously, Duke's primary partner is North Carolina. Its variable partner in 2026-27 will be Virginia.

Last year, the Blue Devils' variable partner was Louisville, which Duke beat both at Cameron Indoor Stadium and at the KFC Yum! Center.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Ryan Odom reacts during the second half against the Wright State Raiders during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Aside from the primary and variable partners, every team will play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 teams. Duke will not play Virginia Tech.

The Blue Devils now have their list of opponents as they look to sweep the ACC titles for a third consecutive year.