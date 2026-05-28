Duke Basketball 2026-27 Conference Opponents Released
In this story:
The Duke basketball program has been the cream of the crop in the Atlantic Coast Conference over the past several seasons.
Through head coach Jon Scheyer's first four seasons in Durham, the Blue Devils have won three ACC Tournament titles. The program has also won each of the last two ACC regular-season and tournament crowns.
Over the last two years, Duke has compiled a 36-2 conference record. Granted, the ACC has been down as a whole over the last several seasons, but there's reason to believe it could get back to being one of the best Power Conferences in 2026-27.
The Blue Devils will once again enter the season as the top team out of the ACC, but they have more threats to take the conference crown away than in any of the last several years.
Squads like Louisville, Virginia, Miami, and North Carolina reloaded through the portal or through roster retention to come into 2026-27 as true contenders on a national scale.
Last season, the ACC sent eight teams to the NCAA Tournament, the most since 2018. However, the conference went 6-8 in the Big Dance as a whole, and Duke was the only club to make it out of the first weekend. There's reason to believe the league will be much more successful a year from now.
Duke's full list of ACC opponents for the 2026-27 campaign has been released. Let's take a look at the slate.
Duke Basketball 2026-27 ACC Opponents released.
Home opponents:
- California
- Florida State
- Miami
- NC State
- Notre Dame
- Pitt
- Stanford
- North Carolina
- Virginia
Road:
- Boston College
- Georgia Tech
- Clemson
- Louisville
- SMU
- Syracuse
- Wake Forest
- North Carolina
- Virginia
Breaking Down Duke's Conference Schedule
The ACC returned to an 18-game conference schedule last season and will continue it in 2026-27.
Each season, every program has a primary partner and a variable partner, meaning it will play each school both home and away. The primary partner remains the same each year, while the variable partner changes every year. Obviously, Duke's primary partner is North Carolina. Its variable partner in 2026-27 will be Virginia.
Last year, the Blue Devils' variable partner was Louisville, which Duke beat both at Cameron Indoor Stadium and at the KFC Yum! Center.
Aside from the primary and variable partners, every team will play one game, home or away, against 14 of the remaining 15 teams. Duke will not play Virginia Tech.
The Blue Devils now have their list of opponents as they look to sweep the ACC titles for a third consecutive year.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine