How Duke Should Attack Offseason After Heartbreaking Loss

For the second straight season, Duke basketball's year has ended in devastating fashion. With the Blue Devils leading by two points and just 10 seconds remaining, Cayden Boozer committed a critical turnover that led to a Braylon Mullins 35-foot three-pointer at the buzzer, putting UConn up one with 0.4 seconds left.

The loss echoes last season's Final Four exit against Houston, when the Cougars went on an 11-1 run in the final minute and 14 seconds to eliminate Duke.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Against UConn, the Blue Devils held a 19-point lead and went into halftime up 44-29. Before Sunday night, No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held leads of 15 or more points at halftime were 134-0.

Moving forward, Duke will likely look very different compared to this past season. While the Blue Devils are bringing in the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for the third straight year, Jon Scheyer and his staff should also attack the transfer portal to add veterans who can provide depth and experience.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With that in mind, here is what Scheyer and his staff should prioritize in the offseason to put Duke in a position to win a National Championship in 2026-27.

Figuring Out Point Guard

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Ian Jackson (11) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The point guard position was a major question mark for Duke entering this season. This was widely considered the most talented roster in the country, but the team lacked a clear floor general. All four Final Four teams had a true point guard who served as an extension of the coaching staff on the floor. While Caleb Foster was a capable player and performed well, he is not a true point guard who can consistently command an offense.

Foster will most likely return, and Cayden Boozer could potentially come back as well. When Foster was sidelined with an injury, Boozer slid into the point guard role and handled it well, showing real potential as a starting-caliber lead guard.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Caleb Foster (1) dribbles the ball as UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

While Boozer made a critical mistake that will follow him for some time, it would be unfair to write off a player who, in that same game, recorded six assists and averaged 3.5 assists per game as a starter.

Find Wing Depth

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots a free throw against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Duke could lose Isaiah Evans and will lose Cameron Boozer to the NBA Draft, making it essential to add scoring options on the perimeter. Dame Sarr, who was projected as a first-round pick before the season, has seen his stock slip into second-round range. Retaining him alongside Nikolas Khamenia should be a priority for the staff.

That said, keeping those two does not mean Scheyer should stop there. The portal should also be a source of wing depth, particularly after watching injuries derail this team in March. Duke needs a player who can come off the bench or step into a starting role if someone goes down.

Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) celebrates after scoring Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scheyer should still explore portal options at the position to give the team a proven, experienced lead guard who can run the offense on nights when the young players are still finding their footing.

Get a Veteran Big Man

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) shoots past Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Maliq Brown is graduating, and Patrick Ngongba could potentially declare for the NBA Draft after generating first-round interest. While the 2026 recruiting class includes Cameron Williams and Maxime Meyer, Williams projects more as a power forward, and Meyer is still developing as a prospect.

Scheyer needs to identify a reliable veteran big man through the portal who can step in as the full-time starter, protect the rim, and be a legitimate offensive threat, as Ngongba was this season.

Reloading, Not Rebuilding

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Duke is not starting over. The nation's top recruiting class, the potential returns of Foster and Boozer, and a coaching staff that has consistently put this program in a position to compete all point to a team that should be among the favorites again next season.

However, back-to-back March collapses have made one thing clear: talent alone is not enough. Scheyer must use the portal to add experienced, proven players who can handle pressure moments. The pieces are there. Now it is about building the right roster around them.