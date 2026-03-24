Three Duke Stars Who Decide Sweet 16 Against St. John's
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After a sloppy performance against 16-seed Siena, Duke delivered a far more dominant showing in their second-round matchup against TCU, particularly in the second half.
The first half was competitive from both sides. Both teams shot over 40% from the field, TCU connected on 38% from three-point range, and the Blue Devils held a narrow 38-34 lead at the break.
The second half, however, told a completely different story. Duke's defense tightened considerably, holding TCU to just 26% from the field and 18% from three-point range. On the offensive end, the Blue Devils were nearly unstoppable, shooting 61.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.
One notable storyline was Patrick Ngongba's return from injury. In 13 minutes of action, the rust was evident. Ngongba finished with just four points while committing four turnovers and four fouls, including a flagrant foul in the second half.
With the victory, Duke advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face 5-seed St. John's, which is coming off a miraculous win against 4-seed Kansas. For the Blue Devils to get past a St. John's team known for its elite defense, three players will need to elevate their games.
Cameron Boozer
Boozer has been the best player in the country this season and is widely expected to be named National Player of the Year. However, outside of the second half against TCU, he has been somewhat disappointing over Duke's last three games. Since the ACC Championship, Boozer has shot a combined 14 of 38 from the field and just 2 of 11 from three-point range.
His ability to draw fouls has helped offset the shooting struggles, but St. John's presents a unique challenge. The Johnnies boast one of the best defenses in the country and have done an excellent job of avoiding foul trouble through their first two tournament games. With physical defenders like Dillon Mitchell and Zuby Ejiofor protecting the paint, Boozer will need to be sharper and more efficient if Duke wants to advance.
Isaiah Evans
Evans has been one of Duke's most reliable offensive weapons all season, capable of knocking down shots off the catch, off the dribble, and off screens. His 36% shooting from beyond the arc has given Cameron Boozer more room to operate in the post throughout the year.
St. John's, however, has been one of the better teams in the country at defending the three-point line, limiting opponents to just 31% from deep. Evans has struggled to find his rhythm through Duke's first two tournament games, and getting him going from the outside will be critical to spreading the floor against this defense.
Cayden Boozer
Since Caleb Foster went down with a foot injury in the regular season finale against North Carolina, Cayden Boozer has stepped into the starting point guard role and responded impressively. He has not been asked to be a primary scorer this season, and that need not change here.
What Cayden must continue to do is function as a true floor general, keeping his teammates involved and making smart decisions with the ball. His ability to run the offense efficiently will be just as important as any bucket he scores.
Duke has the talent and the depth to make a deep run in this tournament, but St. John's represents a genuine test. The Johnnies do not beat themselves; they defend at a high level, and they are playing with momentum after knocking off Kansas.
If Cameron Boozer finds his efficiency, Evans rediscovers his shooting touch, and Cayden Boozer continues to run the offense with poise, the Blue Devils should have enough to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight. A sloppy performance like the one against Siena will not cut it this time around.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.