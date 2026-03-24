Three Duke Stars Who Decide Sweet 16 Against St. John's

After a sloppy performance against 16-seed Siena, Duke delivered a far more dominant showing in their second-round matchup against TCU, particularly in the second half.

The first half was competitive from both sides. Both teams shot over 40% from the field, TCU connected on 38% from three-point range, and the Blue Devils held a narrow 38-34 lead at the break.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee March 21, 2026 during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round East Region game with TCU at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second half, however, told a completely different story. Duke's defense tightened considerably, holding TCU to just 26% from the field and 18% from three-point range. On the offensive end, the Blue Devils were nearly unstoppable, shooting 61.5% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc.

One notable storyline was Patrick Ngongba's return from injury. In 13 minutes of action, the rust was evident. Ngongba finished with just four points while committing four turnovers and four fouls, including a flagrant foul in the second half.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) warms up before the game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With the victory, Duke advances to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will face 5-seed St. John's , which is coming off a miraculous win against 4-seed Kansas. For the Blue Devils to get past a St. John's team known for its elite defense, three players will need to elevate their games.

Cameron Boozer

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts with guard Cayden Boozer (2) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Boozer has been the best player in the country this season and is widely expected to be named National Player of the Year. However, outside of the second half against TCU, he has been somewhat disappointing over Duke's last three games. Since the ACC Championship, Boozer has shot a combined 14 of 38 from the field and just 2 of 11 from three-point range.

His ability to draw fouls has helped offset the shooting struggles, but St. John's presents a unique challenge. The Johnnies boast one of the best defenses in the country and have done an excellent job of avoiding foul trouble through their first two tournament games. With physical defenders like Dillon Mitchell and Zuby Ejiofor protecting the paint, Boozer will need to be sharper and more efficient if Duke wants to advance.

Isaiah Evans

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) drives to the basket Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Evans has been one of Duke's most reliable offensive weapons all season, capable of knocking down shots off the catch, off the dribble, and off screens. His 36% shooting from beyond the arc has given Cameron Boozer more room to operate in the post throughout the year.

St. John's, however, has been one of the better teams in the country at defending the three-point line, limiting opponents to just 31% from deep. Evans has struggled to find his rhythm through Duke's first two tournament games, and getting him going from the outside will be critical to spreading the floor against this defense.

Cayden Boozer

TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) defends Duke Blue Devils guard Cayden Boozer (2) Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since Caleb Foster went down with a foot injury in the regular season finale against North Carolina, Cayden Boozer has stepped into the starting point guard role and responded impressively. He has not been asked to be a primary scorer this season, and that need not change here.

What Cayden must continue to do is function as a true floor general, keeping his teammates involved and making smart decisions with the ball. His ability to run the offense efficiently will be just as important as any bucket he scores.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer watches down court Thursday, March 19, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament first round game against the Siena Saints at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke has the talent and the depth to make a deep run in this tournament, but St. John's represents a genuine test. The Johnnies do not beat themselves; they defend at a high level, and they are playing with momentum after knocking off Kansas.