Stunning Losses Can't Define Duke's Scheyer's Unprecedented Resume

For the second season in a row, the Duke basketball program saw its season draw to a close in about as heartbreaking a fashion as possible. This time around, the 1-seed Blue Devils fumbled a lead as wide as 19 points to 2-seed UConn in the Elite Eight to fall 73-72.

This defeat comes one season after 1-seed Duke held a 66-59 lead on 1-seed Houston in the Final Four with a minute and 14 seconds to go, before proceeding to get outscored 11-1 in that final span to throw a National Championship appearance away.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In 2025, Duke became the first team in NCAA Tournament history to have a higher field-goal percentage, more assists, more free-throw attempts, more steals, and fewer turnovers than its opponent and still lose the game. Squads that checked those boxes were previously 335-0.

The Blue Devils held a 44-29 lead at halftime against the Huskies. Before Sunday night, 1-seeds in the NCAA Tournament that held leads of 15 or more points at halftime were 134-0.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Jon Scheyer's Resume Tarnished With Collapses

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has established himself as one of the best head coaches in college basketball. Now through four seasons, Scheyer boasts a 124-25 overall record. He has delivered three ACC Tournament Championships in four seasons, has brought the Blue Devils to three straight Sweet 16s, three straight Elite Eights, and a Final Four, and earned a 1-seed in the Big Dance in back-to-back seasons.

But in the grand scheme of things, none of that matters.

Jon Scheyer and the Duke bench watching Braylon Mullins' last-second heroics pic.twitter.com/rePQvtTlIB — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 30, 2026

All of Duke's most recent four losses have come by way of collapse. Duke held double-digit second-half leads in every single one of those contests. Those losses include last night to UConn, at North Carolina, and against Texas Tech earlier this season, and against Houston in the 2025 Final Four.

Regardless of any success Scheyer has at Duke, aside from winning a national title, that "collapse" trademark will constantly follow him and the rest of the program.

Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer yells down court Saturday, March 21, 2026, during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament second round game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Heartbreaking Losses Can't Define Scheyer

There will be speculation all over social media that Scheyer can't win big games, and the sheer consistency of these monstrous collapses is certainly a point of concern. However, fans have to remember how elite Scheyer has been, and how he cannot be taken for granted.

Scheyer's resume speaks for itself. He is enduring arguably the hardest success job in the history of college basketball in taking over for the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Not only has he kept the Blue Devils relevant, but fighting for a sixth National Championship each season.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks with an official during a second round game against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs at the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hubert Davis, North Carolina's former head coach who took over for Roy Williams, was fired after this season after a collapse in the Round of 64 to 11-seed VCU.

The scrutiny Scheyer will face regarding these collapses is, in many ways, a massive compliment. At just 38 years old, he is keeping Duke at the forefront of the sport to the point where anything less than a national title is considered a failure of a season.

Nov 11, 2025; West Point, New York, USA; Former Duke Blue Devils and Army head coach Mike Krzyzewski watches a game between the Army Black Knights and Duke Blue Devils at Christl Arena. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Coach K was the head man at Duke for 11 years before he won his first national title. Krzyzewski would go on to win four more. Scheyer is one of the best coaches in college hoops, and these defeats can't tarnish his success.