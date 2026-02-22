Stellar Singular Matchup Lives up To Hype for Duke

The Duke Blue Devils improved to 25-2 overall on the season with a monumental 68-63 victory in Washington D.C. on Saturday over No. 1 Michigan. The Blue Devils entered the contest on a three-game win streak, while winning those games by an average margin of 22 points. The Wolverines were winners of 11 in a row heading in.

Michigan most recently took down No. 7 Purdue at Mackey Arena on Tuesday night, 91-80.

Duke earned its ninth ranked victory of the season (9-2 on the year)



-Most Top-25 wins in college basketball



This was arguably the best defensive showing from the Blue Devils all season, as they limited a Michigan team that averages about 90 points scored per game to just 63 on 40% shooting from the field and 6-of-25 (24%) shooting from three-point range. This was just the second outing all year when Michigan has been held to under 70 points.

Not only did this heavyweight bout feature potentially the top two teams in college basketball, but also the top two players. Duke is led by freshman sensation and National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, while Michigan is led by 6'9" forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) brings the ball around Syracuse Orange forward Sadiq White Jr. (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Cameron Boozer vs. Yaxel Lendeborg Did Not Disappoint

With both guys playing similar roles on their teams, Boozer and Lendeborg were each other's primary assignment for a lot of their time on the floor. The matchup between the two did not disappoint, as they were clearly the two best players on the floor.

Boozer was quiet in the scoring column for a majority of the contest, and had to miss extended time in the second half due to foul trouble. However, the Miami native still made his presence known.

Feb 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.j Cox (0) defends against Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Boozer went for a team-high 18 points to go along with 10 rebounds and seven assists on 6-of-10 (60%) shooting from the floor. Michigan tried to make Boozer's life difficult as a scorer, but the elite rookie displayed how he can heavily impact the game in all facets.

As for Lendeborg, the forward tallied a game-high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on 7-of-15 (46.7%) shooting from the field.

Boozer Strengthens National Player of the Year Case

Not that much more evidence was needed, but Boozer further strengthened his argument to take home the National Player of the Year award with his day against the Wolverines.

Boozer has now tallied at least 17 points in every game since ACC play began, while putting together his 15th double-double of the season against the Wolverines.

Feb 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) exits the court after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Duke is now winners of four in a row and will likely get to the No. 1 spot in most rankings and metrics.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.