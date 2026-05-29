How These Duke Transfers Could Become Top ACC Wide Receivers
In this story:
Duke football lingers into the summer as a team filled with questions that have yet to be answered. The Blue Devils underwent significant roster changes this offseason, losing key players to the transfer portal or the NFL Draft. As defending ACC Champions, the outlook for 2026 does not favor the boys in Durham, and that could become a problem for head coach Manny Diaz.
However, Diaz remained active on the portal, adding key transfers on both sides of the ball. The Blue Devils defense has some intriguing pieces in their secondary, while the offensive line replaces their starting tackles from last season with a Sun Belt Conference standout and a former Cal starter.
Diaz gives Duke fans a reason for optimism, one of which is the additions made at wide receiver with Jared Richardson (Penn) and Javen Nicholas (Charlotte), who could quickly become a duo that could challenge the ACC's best at the position and create headaches for opposing defensive coordinators.
New Pass-Catchers Provide a High Ceiling for Duke's Offense
The ceiling is there for the Blue Devils to remain an on-schedule, explosive offense, as it was when quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate were around last fall. Now, it is San Jose State transfer Walker Eget under-center, and Richardson and Nicholas as the new faces of an offense led by offensive coordinator and play-caller Jonathan Brewer.
Richardson's size, athleticism, and route running are what stood out for the 1,000-yard pass-catcher from Penn, as the top wideout from the Ivy League joins the ACC to compete for a title. His toolkit fits perfectly as an X or Z receiver who can play on the perimeter and remain effective at the catch point on all three levels of the field.
For Nicholas, his speed and burst in the open field, combined with his creativity after the catch, make him Duke's most dynamic playmaker on the field. That's a high bar to set, though Nicholas was one of Charlotte's best players in an awful first season for head coach Tom Albin.
The potential is there for Richardson and Nicholas to become a dynamic duo for the Blue Devils offense. If Eget is as advertised, with a strong arm and accuracy to play within the system, Duke may have success in more ways than one. Both skill sets complement each other very well, and it could ease the pressure off running back Nate Sheppard and tight end Jeremiah Hasley from being the workhorses of the offense.
An Unknown Remains for Duke's Offense Despite Potential With Wide Receivers
All of this discussion, of course, is hypothetical. There remains a bit of an unknown with the offense across the board, given all these changes that could hurt the unit's chemistry and connectivity. No guarantees should be made about this group until the product is on display in Week 1 against Tulane.
Even so, the potential is intriguing, nonetheless. The Blue Devils may have an offense that could surprise many in the ACC, especially with this wide receiver corps featuring Richardson and Nicholas. If that is to be the case, no one would be surprised if they return to the conference championship game in December with a legitimate spot in the College Football Playoff on the line.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft