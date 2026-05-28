Where Duke's Nate Sheppard Ranks Amongst Top ACC Running Backs

The ACC is expected to be at its most competitive in years, with several teams vying for the conference championship, including the conference's reigning king, the Duke Blue Devils. Head coach Manny Diaz faces a big task ahead of him as he looks to defend the program's first outright ACC title since 1962 this upcoming season, and a key player in that will be sophomore running back Nate Sheppard.

One of the best true freshmen from last season, Sheppard is coming off a year where he tallied over 1,400 total yards and 12 touchdowns, turning his 3-star recruitment profile into a steal for the Blue Devils. Sheppard will enter the 2026 campaign as one of the ACC's top running backs, but where does he stack up with the rest of the conference's top tailbacks? I will break that down here.

Sheppard's Freshman Season Turned Him Into a Star at Duke

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Karon Prunty (3) during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

It's incredibly impressive what Sheppard accomplished this past season, as he played two stars above his recruiting profile and had an unbelievable year. His size will fool defenses as he plays with a low center of gravity that keeps him grounded, good contact balance, and the explosiveness to generate big plays in space. As the season went on, he got better and better with each touch.

After many changes to the Blue Devils' roster from the NFL Draft and transfer portal, it seems as though Sheppard stands alone as one of the top players in the program, as his presence will be needed to help Duke secure victories and defend its conference championship. This alone allows Sheppard to be ranked amongst the best running backs in the ACC. Let's rank them five to one.

Ranking the Top Five Running Backs in the ACC Entering 2026

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) scores during the second half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

No. 5 — Evan Dickens, Boston College Eagles

No. 4 — Justice Haynes, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 3 — Nate Sheppard, Duke Blue Devils

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

No. 2 — Isaac Brown, Louisville Cardinals

No. 1 — Mark Fletcher Jr., Miami Hurricanes

Nov 1, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) hands the ball off to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) during the NCAA football game against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alex Martin-Imagn Images | Alex Martin-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Dickens joins the Eagles from Liberty as C-USA's leading scorer in rushing touchdowns, quickly becoming one of the ACC's best backs. Haynes joins Georgia Tech after spending time with Michigan and Alabama as their leading back, leaving Sheppard as the best of the rest behind, arguably, the two best running backs in the ACC and all of college football.

Before Brown's season-ending injury, he ended up being the FBS leader in yards per carry at 8.8. He was arguably Louisville's top offensive playmaker last season and should be as such in 2026 with the Cardinals vying for ACC and playoff contention. Fletcher's run in the playoffs was magical, with his size and physicality as a runner making him the most punishing tailback in the sport entering the season.

Duke’s Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, Sheppard will be the ACC's top running back in no time. It should be a compliment to be considered in the same space as two great talents such as Brown and Fletcher, who are both draft-eligible this upcoming season. By 2027, Sheppard will likely be the Duke's unquestioned top player, assuming he isn't lured to a bigger program.