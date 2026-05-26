Identifying X-Factors for Duke Football in 2026
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X-factors are unique and influentially important for football teams. Without them, your program holds itself back from success and rarely moves forward during the season. The Duke Blue Devils lost key talents this offseason, but some of their remaining players and key starters are set to make a bigger impact than a season ago.
The X-factors I'm about to identify for Duke football aren't exactly the stars that we've discussed in recent weeks. Moreso, it is the newer or unproven talents who are looking to help the Blue Devils successfully defend the ACC Championship. With that in mind, let's look at two X-factors for both sides of the ball.
Offensive X-Factor: Javen Nicholas, Wide Receiver
I believe the biggest key to success for the Blue Devils' offense is finding their dynamic piece, excluding Nate Sheppard and Jeremiah Hasley. Losing Cooper Barkate hurts, but head coach Manny Diaz did do some searching in the transfer portal and landed two quality and productive playmakers, including Nicholas.
Nicholas is a player I'm higher on than most because had it not been for the dreadful play of the Charlotte 49ers offense, he likely would have had well over 1,100 yards and at least eight or nine touchdowns. His speed and explosiveness in space are something the Blue Devils haven't had in some time, which makes Nicholas a true X-factor this upcoming season.
Defensive X-Factor: Nick Morris, Linebacker
One wonders what a full season of health would've been like for Morris over the past two seasons, as injuries have cut his seasons short. Now, he's back as a sixth-year senior hoping to put the pieces together to become one of the top linebackers in the conference. The talent has not been a question with Morris, as he was an impact player on Duke's defense before his season-ending injury last fall.
With him returning alongside Luke Mergott, one of Duke's defensive playmakers and the ACC Championship hero, it makes for one of the better linebacker duos in the conference. If Morris can stay healthy, he quickly becomes the defensive X-factor in 2026.
Offensive X-Factor: Duke's Starting Quarterback
It's hard to replace a talent like Darian Mensah, flaws and all. Now that he is gone, the quarterback position remains a mystery for the Blue Devils: do they lean on the experience and safer skill set of San Jose State transfer Walker Eget, or commit to the talent and dynamic skill set of Dan Mahan? Depending on how they play if either of them start, they are the mysterious X-factor of Jonathan Brewster's offense.
Defensive X-Factor: Tyshon Reed, Edge Rusher
Wesley Williams and Vincent Anthony Jr. will be hard to replace, and the edge rusher room is a bit of a concern heading into 2026 with so many unknowns. Thankfully, there is a quality rotational pass-rusher who will be earning a starting role for the first time with the Blue Devils in explosive Reed. I could've cheated again and made this team's pass rush the X-factor, but Reed was the standout last season, and he feels like the one to lead the charge at EDGE in 2026.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft