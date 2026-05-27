Where Duke's Hasley Ranks Amongst ACCs Top Tight Ends
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Star power on the Duke Blue Devils football program is lacking at this time, though not to no fault of their own. Former quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate exited through the transfer portal to ACC foe Miami, while other standouts such as Chandler Rivers and Brian Parker II left for the NFL Draft.
While there may not be superstars in Durham, there are some great talents who could become stars for Duke and head coach Manny Diaz. One of those players is tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who was a key to the offensive success of the Blue Devils under offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer last season.
The two-time ACC All-Academic will look to add an all-conference honor to his accolades, but where does he rank amongst the ACC's best tight ends heading into 2026? Let's take a look.
Ranking Hasley Amongst the ACC's Top Tight Ends
Last season, Hasley showcased great production at tight end, catching 40 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns under Brewer and Diaz. It wasn't long ago when he transitioned from linebacker to tight end, and so far that process has gone seamlessly. By the time Hasley ends his career with Duke this upcoming season, he will etch himself as arguably the greatest tight end in program history.
However, to get a gauge at just how good Hasley is, I decided to rank the five best tight ends in the ACC, just to offer a perspective of the impact the redshirt senior from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, has on Duke.
- No. 5 — Jelani Thurman, North Carolina Tar Heels
- No. 4 — Mason Mini, Cal Bears
- No. 3 — Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College Eagles
- No. 2 — Brody Foley, Louisville Cardinals
- No. 1 — Jeremiah Hasley, Duke Blue Devils
These rankings are pretty straightforward. I could've included the Clemson duo of Olsen Patt-Henry and Christian Bentancur, but Thurman intrigues me more as a former Ohio State Buckeye who was stuck in third place on their depth chart and now has a chance to exploit his talent to the world at Chapel Hill.
Mini was productive last season for Cal as their top tight end with 387 yards and four touchdowns, while Chudzinski stood out as a true freshman for Boston College with 313 yards and four touchdowns in a bad offense. Foley joins the Cardinals from Tulsa, where he caught 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns, but the general impact is in question with Jaleel Skinner still on the roster and likely impeding that production.
Why Hasley Is the Top Tight End in the ACC
It's simple to me: Hasley is the best combination of athleticism, production, and run-blocking ability amongst any of the returning tight ends or transfer additions in the ACC. His impact in the run game opened the door to an impressive freshman season from running back Nate Sheppard, and his clutch plays against Virginia and Arizona State stood out over everyone else.
If Hasley puts everything together this season, he may not only become the best tight end in Duke history, but he'll quickly become one of the best in college football this upcoming fall.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft