Where Duke's Hasley Ranks Amongst ACCs Top Tight Ends

Star power on the Duke Blue Devils football program is lacking at this time, though not to no fault of their own. Former quarterback Darian Mensah and wide receiver Cooper Barkate exited through the transfer portal to ACC foe Miami, while other standouts such as Chandler Rivers and Brian Parker II left for the NFL Draft.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While there may not be superstars in Durham, there are some great talents who could become stars for Duke and head coach Manny Diaz. One of those players is tight end Jeremiah Hasley, who was a key to the offensive success of the Blue Devils under offensive coordinator Jonathan Brewer last season.

The two-time ACC All-Academic will look to add an all-conference honor to his accolades, but where does he rank amongst the ACC's best tight ends heading into 2026? Let's take a look.

Ranking Hasley Amongst the ACC's Top Tight Ends

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Last season, Hasley showcased great production at tight end, catching 40 passes for 454 yards and six touchdowns under Brewer and Diaz. It wasn't long ago when he transitioned from linebacker to tight end, and so far that process has gone seamlessly. By the time Hasley ends his career with Duke this upcoming season, he will etch himself as arguably the greatest tight end in program history.

However, to get a gauge at just how good Hasley is, I decided to rank the five best tight ends in the ACC, just to offer a perspective of the impact the redshirt senior from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, has on Duke.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) runs the ball after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No. 5 — Jelani Thurman, North Carolina Tar Heels

No. 4 — Mason Mini, Cal Bears

No. 3 — Kaelan Chudzinski, Boston College Eagles

No. 2 — Brody Foley, Louisville Cardinals

No. 1 — Jeremiah Hasley, Duke Blue Devils

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Aiden Hall (21) tackles Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

These rankings are pretty straightforward. I could've included the Clemson duo of Olsen Patt-Henry and Christian Bentancur, but Thurman intrigues me more as a former Ohio State Buckeye who was stuck in third place on their depth chart and now has a chance to exploit his talent to the world at Chapel Hill.

Mini was productive last season for Cal as their top tight end with 387 yards and four touchdowns, while Chudzinski stood out as a true freshman for Boston College with 313 yards and four touchdowns in a bad offense. Foley joins the Cardinals from Tulsa, where he caught 37 passes for 528 yards and seven touchdowns, but the general impact is in question with Jaleel Skinner still on the roster and likely impeding that production.

Why Hasley Is the Top Tight End in the ACC

Duke’s Jeremiah Hasley (85) scores a touchdown during the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl against Arizona State at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025. | Gaby Velasquez/ El Paso Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's simple to me: Hasley is the best combination of athleticism, production, and run-blocking ability amongst any of the returning tight ends or transfer additions in the ACC. His impact in the run game opened the door to an impressive freshman season from running back Nate Sheppard, and his clutch plays against Virginia and Arizona State stood out over everyone else.

If Hasley puts everything together this season, he may not only become the best tight end in Duke history, but he'll quickly become one of the best in college football this upcoming fall.