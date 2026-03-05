How Two Rookies Have Propelled Duke Offensively

The Duke Blue Devils have been surging offensively as of late, which is an extremely scary sight for every other team in college basketball. The Blue Devils have led with their defense all season long, but with a revamped offensive attack, they could become legitimately unbeatable.

Since conference play has gotten underway, Duke has been the best defensive squad in college basketball. The Blue Devils are currently ranked No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency at KenPom .

However, as of late, Duke has hit a new wave of momentum on the offensive side of the ball, now up to No. 4 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency, according to KenPom. The Blue Devils have lived in the paint all season long, which has worked like a charm. But as of late, it has been the outside shooting that has propelled them.

Duke has always had the makeup to be an elite outside shooting team, but no one in the rotation has been able to string together three or four straight games of solid production from the three-point line outside of Isaiah Evans.

Feb 16, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Nikolas Khamenia (14) shoots the ball during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

As of late, two Duke freshmen have found a groove from the outside, and it has paid dividends for the team's outside shooting as a club.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Nik Khamenia and Dame Sarr Finding Rhythm From Outside

Nik Khamenia and Dame Sarr , two former 5-star recruits who entered Durham as part of the program's No. 1 overall 2025 recruiting class, came in regarded as lengthy wings with the ability to shoot from outside and defend at a high level.

Both have played serious minutes for Jon Scheyer all season, but neither has been able to find a consistent outside shot. Over Duke's last few games, that has completely changed.

On the season, Khamenia is averaging 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds on 46.3% shooting from the field and 34.2% shooting from three. Over his last five games, those numbers jump to 6.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game on 54.2% shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the perimeter.

The same jump is occurring for Sarr. This year, the Italian is averaging 6.1 points and 3.6 rebounds on 40.5% shooting from the field and 33% from beyond the arc. However, over his last six games, that production has jumped to 7.3 points and 4.2 boards a night on 45.7% shooting and 9-of-21 (42.9%) from three.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) celebrates with center Patrick Ngongba II (21) after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Not only are the two rookies getting better themselves, but it's translating to success for the Blue Devils. Duke currently ranks 88th nationally at KenPom in team three-point shooting percentage at 35.5. Over the team's last three games, it has collectively shot 35-of-85 (41.2%) from three while making at least 11 in all of those contests.

Duke won those three games by an average margin of 33 points.