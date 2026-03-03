Duke Rookie Provides Major Boost Against NC State

The No. 1-ranked Duke Blue Devils cruised to a 93-64 victory over NC State (19-11, 10-7 ACC) on the road on Monday night to mark the program's seventh straight victory. Duke has won those seven games by an average margin of 24.3 points per game.

Jon Scheyer's club is riding high as the regular season winds down, as it has now sealed the outright ACC regular season title. The Blue Devils secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament with their 77-51 victory over No. 13 Virginia (25-4, 13-3 ACC) this past Saturday.

Mar 2, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) reacts after scoring against the NC State Wolfpack during the first half at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke is cementing itself as the best defensive team in college basketball, as it continuously makes everything so difficult offensively for its opponents. NC State as a team shot 35% from the field and 7-of-29 (24%) from three-point range.

Early on, the Wolfpack took advantage of the home crowd and kept the game close with Duke. Will Wade ran with a zone defense, and it clearly affected the Blue Devils early in terms of what they were getting on offense.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer reacts to a call during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke won 77-51. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Duke relied on the three in the first half and hit them at a high enough clip to generate separation, but the paint was hard to come by early. NC State got the score to 18-18 with just over 11 minutes to go. The Blue Devils would go on to outscore the Wolfpack 75-46 across the remainder of the contest.

Feb 28, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA;Duke Blue Devils forward Dame Sarr (7) reacts after hitting a three-pointer during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Dame Sarr Provides Major Boost Against Wolfpack

Duke got contributions from everywhere, but it was freshman Dame Sarr who led the way, specifically in the first half with 14 points across the first 20 minutes.

Sarr entered his collegiate career regarded as a talented outside shooter, but has struggled to string together several games of solid offensive production throughout the season. He put his full arsenal on display against NC State.

The Italian went for 16 points to go along with eight rebounds on 5-of-9 (55.6%) shooting from the field and 3-of-6 (50%) shooting from three. This was Sarr's highest point total in a game since Nov. 11.

Not only was Sarr an effective shooter, but got downhill at will and attacked the basket in the fast break. He plays serious minutes for Duke because he is one of the best defenders on the roster, but he showed how elite he can be as a two-way wing on Monday night.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) shoots against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If Sarr can consistently generate his own offense and provide a shooting spark for Duke, the Blue Devils might be unbeatable. He is now 7-of-15 (46.7%) from the perimeter over his last four games.

Feb 24, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer claps against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Duke Gearing Up for Second Edition of Rivalry

Duke couldn't be hotter heading into the final game of the regular season, as it looks for revenge against No. 17 North Carolina (23-6, 11-5 ACC). The Blue Devils will host the Tar Heels on Saturday at 6:30 pm ET.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.