How Duke’s Two Wide Receiver Transfers Can Make Difference
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils enter the summer with plenty of questions on the roster.
Losing star quarterback Darian Mensah and No. 1 wide receiver Cooper Barkate as suddenly as they did sent Duke and head coach Manny Diaz into crisis mode, scrambling to land the best available talent in the transfer portal at two critical positions on offense. They did their job at quarterback with veteran signal-caller Walker Eget competing with Dan Mohan for the starting role.
However, the Blue Devils double-dipped at wide receiver, adding FCS standout and Penn's top pass-catcher Jared Richardson and Charlotte wideout Javen Nicholas to replace the production left behind by Barkate. The addition of these two receivers could be seen as a net positive for Duke's offense, as it could make all the difference for star running back Nate Sheppard.
How Richardson and Nicholas Will Help Duke’s Leading Rusher
Despite there being questions about the starting quarterback, Duke was able to land two productive wide receivers in the transfer portal. Richardson is coming off a season where he caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Quakers, while Nicholas joins the Blue Devils as the leading receiver for the 49ers in 2025, hauling in 60 receptions for 740 yards and five touchdowns.
These are two pass-catchers who provide different elements for the offense: Richardson is a contested-catch specialist with impressive YAC ability, hands, and route-running, while Nicholas brings alignment versatility for motions, jet sweeps, and reverses, and is an explosive playmaker with the ball in his hands. This was impressive work for Duke, and it could help ease the pressure off Sheppard.
Sheppard goes into the 2026 season as the potential machine of Duke's offense, but it would be unwise to make him the full-frontal, do-it-all tailback in that regard. He is not Christian McCaffrey, Bijan Robinson, or Jeremiyah Love, and Diaz understands this, given his additions on the perimeter. Richardson and Nicholas' skill sets should help the Blue Devils' offense immensely this upcoming season.
Even if They Make a Difference, New Receivers Won’t Keep Sheppard From Producing
The intention here is that Duke shouldn't hamstring Sheppard from producing, despite the addition of Richardson and Nicholas at wide receiver. The true sophomore running back is a special talent and is arguably the best player on the team heading into the season. He will be relied on plenty during the regular season, but this pass-catching duo will ease the pressure in key moments for Duke's offense.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft