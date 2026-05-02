Manny Diaz's 3 Biggest Priorities for Duke After NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is now in the rearview mirror for the Duke Blue Devils as they look to move on, into the summer, and rest before an all-important season for the program.

Duke is coming off its first outright ACC championship since 1962 under head coach Manny Diaz, who was hired in the wake of Mike Elko's departure to Texas A&M almost three years ago. Now, he enters his third season with the Blue Devils, and the priorities following the NFL Draft and a loss of talent to it are more important than ever. Here are Diaz's three biggest priorities after the draft.

Figuring Out Blue Devils Starting Quarterback

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Dan Mahan (12) runs out before the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

This is arguably the biggest storyline for the Blue Devils following the NFL Draft. They have yet to establish their starting quarterback for the 2026 season. To me, it comes down to Walker Eget, the veteran passer from San Jose State, and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan, whose timeline may have been accelerated after Darian Mensah made a sudden entrance into the transfer portal just as it was coming to an end.

Diaz must decide between experience and upside, the latter of which has paid off (figuratively and literally) with Mensah. With him gone, Diaz is in a pickle heading into the 2026 season. If he can get sufficient play from either of the aforementioned quarterbacks, it will put less pressure on true sophomore running back Nate Sheppard to take on a massive workload.

Finding Success in 2026 Despite Transfer Portal Losses

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) celebrates after the Blue Devils score a touchdown in overtime during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Let's go back to Mensah; this is a future NFL quarterback who could've put the Blue Devils in a spot to be the preseason favorite in the ACC based on his impact on the field alone. Duke also lost star receiver Cooper Barkate to Miami and starting safety Terry Moore to Ohio State. These are big losses for a program that was primed for a massive season.

Diaz's priority here is to find success despite the losses. Penn's Jared Richardson looks to be the new No. 1 pass-catcher for the offense, while North Texas standout safety Patrick Smith-Young and established starter DaShawn Stone look to pick up the tab from Moore's departure. Whether they meet expectations will have to wait until Week 1.

Getting Back to the ACC Championship

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz celebrates defeating the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

I know, this sounds cliché, and it is. However, it is true: Diaz has a talented roster, and there is a strong indication they will remain competitive in 2026, especially as Sheppard emerges as a top running back in the ACC and the defense remains disciplined and opportunistic as it was last season.

This will be a competitive ACC this season, and a playoff contender could come from anyone. Even in the loss of excellent talent, there should be no doubt about the fight the Duke puts up every season, and starting strong and sustaining it will be key under Diaz this year.