Duke Icon Shares Thoughts on Expanding March Madness Field
The Duke Blue Devils have one thing on their mind this season: winning a National Championship. When you are playing at Duke and for this elite basketball program and all the history is comes with it, winning it all is at the top of the list.
That is something they have not done in a while, and they want to change that this season. It is not going to be easy, but they have all the right pieces from the coaching staff to the players to get it done.
When it comes to College Basketball, everyone talks about the NCAA Basketball tournament and everything that comes with it. No matter if you are a fan or not, you are hooked and watch March Madness.
That is how good March Madness is. In recent years, it has been talked about that they wanted to expand the tournament. The field is 68, and they are looking to expand to 72 or 76.
This got Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski talking.
Krzyzewski on NCAA Look to Expand Tournament
"I think it should stay the same," he said. "You don't know the future. You don't know how many teams will truly be worthy. Expanding now is like building a house with extra rooms because you think you'll have more kids, then finding out you won't. To change the tournament when we don't know the state of college sports is not smart. Let's first get everything governed and structured."
"That last point is well-heard. There are innumerable issues in college athletics that are more pressing than changing the structure of the greatest tournament on earth or adding to the number of teams in the NCAA Tournament," said Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. "Maybe it will expand at some point, and maybe it should. But to focus on that now would be nonsensical before dealing with other more pressing issues laid bare in recent years in the era of NIL."
It is going to be interesting to see if the NCAA changes the tournament in the future and how much value they would take from former legendary coaches like Krzyzewski into consideration when doing so. What we do know is that the tournament has done great since it got up to 68 teams.
