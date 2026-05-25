4 Glaring Flaws Duke Must Fix To Optimize Brand-New Offense

The Duke Blue Devils are the reigning ACC football champions, a wild statement to say with just a couple of months remaining in the offseason, but Wallace Wade Stadium will be home to a new-look Blue Devils team that faced many challenges this offseason.

Change became brutal for Duke, as they lost star power and key starters on offense from the NFL Draft and transfer portal. It exposes some key flaws within this new-look unit. Let's take a look to see what those glaring flaws are that could make-or-break the 2026 season for the Blue Devils.

Securing a Starting Quarterback

Nov 29, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Walker Eget (5) throws against the Stanford Cardinal in the fourth quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

This is easily the biggest flaw in the Blue Devils' offense right now. The unknown at quarterback is a scary thing for a college football team, especially one that is going to be defending a conference championship next season. I don't envy Duke for being in this situation after the Darian Mensah fiasco.

Going into summer break, it comes down to San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. Both quarterbacks offer their unique skill sets to help the offense achieve potential wins in 2026, but playing at the level Mensah did last season will be hard to match. Finding consistency and reliability in key phases will be paramount to fixing the quarterback position.

Establishing the Go-To Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jayden Moore (8) twists from a tackle by North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Gavin Gibson (5) during the first half at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Losing Cooper Barkate and others this offseason put Duke in a tough spot at wide receiver. They did add two pass-catchers through the transfer portal in Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas, but who comes away as the go-to, No. 1 wideout for the Blue Devils' offense this offseason?

Richardson has the size, length, and ball skills to be effective on all three levels of the field, and is an impressive route runner as an outside and inside receiver. Nicholas is an explosive pass-catcher who can create yards after the catch quickly while also being reliable at the catch point. We could also see slot receiver Jayden Moore make some noise to fill that go-to role; either way, this will be a fascinating development for the Blue Devils.

New Faces at Offensive Tackle

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the fourth quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Losing your starting offensive tackles to the NFL Draft and undrafted free agency, respectively, is never ideal. That means the Blue Devils needed to search the portal for their new starters and did just that, acquiring Coastal Carolina's Nick Del Grande and Cal's Braden Miller. The question here becomes whether the two are capable of making up for the losses of offensive tackles who are now on NFL rosters.

Del Grande was an All-Sun Belt tackle, while Miller had flashes for the Golden Bears. If these two can play steady football, especially later in the season against quality conference opponents with great pass rush, Duke will be in a much better spot than expected on the edges.

Finding, Trusting a Top Talent

Nov 29, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs the ball past Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Nick Andersen (45) during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Losing top offensive talents like Brian Parker II, Mensah, and Barkate hurts any offense. The Blue Devils need to search for their star power and lean on that player when they need it most this season. The overwhelming favorite is running back Nate Sheppard, one of the best in the ACC, but Duke can't lean on him entirely.

Could Nicholas' speed be impactful enough to turn him into a star in Durham? Will Jeremiah Hasley's productive 2025 turn into a monster redshirt senior season to improve his 2027 draft prospects? Or will either Eget or Mahan shock the world with big years and impressive games under high-stress situations? When Duke finds this, they must run with it as far as it can take them.