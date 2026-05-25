4 Glaring Flaws Duke Must Fix To Optimize Brand-New Offense
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The Duke Blue Devils are the reigning ACC football champions, a wild statement to say with just a couple of months remaining in the offseason, but Wallace Wade Stadium will be home to a new-look Blue Devils team that faced many challenges this offseason.
Change became brutal for Duke, as they lost star power and key starters on offense from the NFL Draft and transfer portal. It exposes some key flaws within this new-look unit. Let's take a look to see what those glaring flaws are that could make-or-break the 2026 season for the Blue Devils.
Securing a Starting Quarterback
This is easily the biggest flaw in the Blue Devils' offense right now. The unknown at quarterback is a scary thing for a college football team, especially one that is going to be defending a conference championship next season. I don't envy Duke for being in this situation after the Darian Mensah fiasco.
Going into summer break, it comes down to San Jose State transfer Walker Eget and redshirt freshman Dan Mahan. Both quarterbacks offer their unique skill sets to help the offense achieve potential wins in 2026, but playing at the level Mensah did last season will be hard to match. Finding consistency and reliability in key phases will be paramount to fixing the quarterback position.
Establishing the Go-To Wide Receiver
Losing Cooper Barkate and others this offseason put Duke in a tough spot at wide receiver. They did add two pass-catchers through the transfer portal in Jared Richardson and Javen Nicholas, but who comes away as the go-to, No. 1 wideout for the Blue Devils' offense this offseason?
Richardson has the size, length, and ball skills to be effective on all three levels of the field, and is an impressive route runner as an outside and inside receiver. Nicholas is an explosive pass-catcher who can create yards after the catch quickly while also being reliable at the catch point. We could also see slot receiver Jayden Moore make some noise to fill that go-to role; either way, this will be a fascinating development for the Blue Devils.
New Faces at Offensive Tackle
Losing your starting offensive tackles to the NFL Draft and undrafted free agency, respectively, is never ideal. That means the Blue Devils needed to search the portal for their new starters and did just that, acquiring Coastal Carolina's Nick Del Grande and Cal's Braden Miller. The question here becomes whether the two are capable of making up for the losses of offensive tackles who are now on NFL rosters.
Del Grande was an All-Sun Belt tackle, while Miller had flashes for the Golden Bears. If these two can play steady football, especially later in the season against quality conference opponents with great pass rush, Duke will be in a much better spot than expected on the edges.
Finding, Trusting a Top Talent
Losing top offensive talents like Brian Parker II, Mensah, and Barkate hurts any offense. The Blue Devils need to search for their star power and lean on that player when they need it most this season. The overwhelming favorite is running back Nate Sheppard, one of the best in the ACC, but Duke can't lean on him entirely.
Could Nicholas' speed be impactful enough to turn him into a star in Durham? Will Jeremiah Hasley's productive 2025 turn into a monster redshirt senior season to improve his 2027 draft prospects? Or will either Eget or Mahan shock the world with big years and impressive games under high-stress situations? When Duke finds this, they must run with it as far as it can take them.
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Jared Feinberg, a native of western North Carolina, has written about NFL football for nearly a decade. He has contributed to several national outlets and is now part of our On SI team as an NFL team reporter. Jared graduated from UNC Asheville with a bachelor's degree in mass communications and later pursued his master's degree at UNC Charlotte. You can follow Jared Feinberg on Twitter at @JRodNFLDraft