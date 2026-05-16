Duke’s Isaiah Evans Doubles Down on Staying in NBA Draft

Duke guard Isaiah Evans appears headed for the NBA Draft, and likely won’t be considering a return to the Blue Devils for the 2026-27 season.

Earlier this week, Evans announced his intentions to stay in the draft instead of returning to Durham next season . He told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that he is “fully in” when referring to the 2026 NBA Draft, and that he hasn’t had any conversations with head coach Jon Scheyer about coming back.

Evans With Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) shoots the ball past Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans — a 6-foot-6, 180-pound sophomore — improved considerably during his sophomore season compared to his freshman campaign. After averaging just 6.8 points per game on 43 percent shooting from the floor, and 41 percent from three-point range in a little over 13 minutes per game,

Evans averaged 15.0 points per game last season, shooting 43 percent from the floor and 36 percent from beyond the arc as he started all 38 games. His scoring ability with his 6-foot-6 frame, along with his ability to knock down shots from three-point range, has helped boost his draft stock over the past year.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As of right now, he is mostly projected as a late-first-round pick if he does indeed stay true to his word and remain in the draft. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Woo ranked Evans as the 19th-best prospect available this summer, citing his upside potential as an elite scorer at 6-foot-6.

Woo’s Thoughts

“Although he struggled to make an impact in Duke's loss to UConn, Evans stepped up in several key spots in March and displayed all-around improvement this season, upping his usage and efficiency as a starter,” Woo said. “His excellent frame and ability to shoot from range off movement will always be an NBA calling card, and he has had some positive flashes using his length defensively.”

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“Evans offers real long-term scoring upside if he can gain strength, sharpen his handle and continue to improve his decision-making,” Woo added. “There's room for him to rise on the board if he opts to enter the draft, but also potentially more for him to show in college.”

For now, Evans will look to improve his draft stock as he tries to work his way into the draft lottery ahead of this summer’s draft. While a return to Durham doesn’t currently seem like it’s on the table, an underwhelming showing at the NBA Draft Combine could entice the standout guard to come back for his junior season with the Blue Devils .