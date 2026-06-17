Duke’s Isaiah Evans Works Out For Big-Brand NBA Team

Duke’s Isaiah Evans is hoping to hear his name called on draft night later this month, and he just completed a workout for the NBA’s most recent champion.

Evans recently worked out for the New York Knicks earlier this week — fresh off the Knicks’ celebration after winning their first NBA title in 53 years. The Knicks hold the 24th, 31st, and 55th overall picks in this year’s draft, and the expectation for Evans is that he’ll land somewhere in between that 24 and 31 range.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; IDuke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) shoots the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The former Blue Devil broke out as a premier sharpshooter and solid scorer for Duke as a sophomore. He raised his points per game average from 6.8 as a freshman to 15 points per game as a sophomore. The 6-foot-6 guard has become known for his prowess from beyond the arc, shooting 38 percent from three over two seasons with Duke on nearly six attempts per game. Last season, he shot 36 percent from distance on 7.4 attempts per night.

Evans a Key Piece for Duke

He played a key part in Duke’s past two runs to the NCAA Tournament. He helped the Blue Devils reach the Final Four in 2025 and the Elite Eight the following season. That playoff experience will only help him moving forward once he gets to the NBA.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans ultimately made the decision to stay in the draft instead of embarking on a third postseason run with the Blue Devils in the 2026-27 campaign. A risky move to some, but Evans is banking on himself while his stock is the highest it has ever been. Besides, with Duke’s recent moves to acquire John Blackwell and others from the transfer portal, it makes sense for Evans to pursue a pro career rather than risk losing minutes at Duke.

How Evans Fits With Knicks

Evans would fit right in off the Knicks bench next season if they choose to draft him. His shooting at his 6-foot-6 could earn him a role similar to that of Landry Shamet this past season, who played a big part in helping the Knicks win the championship. The Knicks have a lot of solid wings, such as Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby, but Evans would fill a pretty significant need off the bench.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For now, Evans will look to keep impressing throughout his draft workouts as he awaits his selection in the 2026 NBA Draft. His landing with a team that now has championship DNA, such as the Knicks, could be very beneficial to his career at the next level.