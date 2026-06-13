Isaiah Evans Silences Pre-Draft Skeptics With Sudden Rise on National Mock Draft Boards

Former Duke Blue Devil Isaiah Evans has seen his draft stock fluctuate a lot in recent weeks, but the most recent projections favor him much more than what he’s been seeing of late.

Evans blossomed into a true secondary scorer for the Blue Devils as a sophomore last season. After averaging a little over 6 points per game as a freshman, Evans brought his scoring average up to 15 points per game in the 2025-26 season. Evans played a major part in Duke’s deep NCAA Tournament runs in each of the last two seasons.

Evans’s Strengths

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

His three-point shooting is his true calling card. Evans shot 38 percent from three-point range over his two seasons with the Blue Devils on nearly 6 attempts per game. The 6-foot-6 guard has other tools in his bag, but his marksmanship from downtown is what will earn him playing time at the next level.

Evans opted to stay in the draft after mulling a decision to return to college, which could be a risky maneuver given how unclear his draft stock has appeared. Some mock boards have him being a top-25 pick this summer, while others exclude him from the first round entirely, making him a second-round pick.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm forward Dillon Mitchell (1) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

In Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin O’Connor’s latest mock draft, he projects that Evans will be a first-round pick, being chosen with the 28th pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given Minnesota’s roster situation, it could open up a lane for Evans to get playing time early on in his career if he ends up with the Timberwolves. The projection is also a slight rise for Evans, as he was previously projected to be a second-round selection by O’Connor a week ago. M

O’Connor’s Thoughts

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) reacts after a basket against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

“Just look at how crucial Mike Conley still was to the Timberwolves in these playoffs. But he's 38. And Ayo Dosunmu and Bones Hyland will both be upcoming free agents. The Wolves might need a secondary shot creator that can double up as a scorer".

"Evans is the kind of shooter that defenses guard and think they've got him contained, then he uses a screen and catches it off a full sprint, moving away from the rim, and somehow manages to rise into a perfect 3-pointer".

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) defends against Siena Saints guard Justice Shoats (0) during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"He's a legitimate sharpshooter with the off-ball chops to thrive without even running any offense for himself, and he also has a developing handle that could unlock more creation chances. But he's still a perimeter-based player who needs to add more layers to his game to become a complete offensive talent,” O’Connor said.