One Word That Will Describe Duke Basketball This Season
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is fresh off a Final Four appearance from last season. They did accomplish something by reaching that mark, but they did not get the job done; they wanted to win a National Championship. That is what it is all about for this Duke program.
They want to win Championships, and anything else does not matter. Duke has had a great team for a lot of years now, but one thing that they have not done in a while is be the No. 1 team at the end of the season.
This season will be no different from the players that are coming in and the few that are returning. They know what they are practicing hard for this offseason. They know what to expect when it comes to playing in great games and atmosphere.
And they know everything that comes from playing for this historic Basketball Program. They are ready for it because of their head coach, Jon Scheyer. He does a great job of getting these players ready for all the things that might come their way.
If there is one thing you are going to get from a team that is coached by Scheyer is a hard-playing and say die attitude. That is one major thing this team will have this season.
Resilience Group of Blue Devils
"Duke faces a gauntlet of a nonconference slate in the upcoming season — so much so that Brown let out a nervous laugh when asked about it," said Abby DiSalvo of The Chronicle.
“Our schedule that we have this year … is just the craziest schedule that I’ve ever heard of,” the senior said.
"The Blue Devils’ season opens with a game against Texas in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. Duke then plays through a road tilt at Army, a bout with Kansas in New York and a showdown against Arkansas in Chicago, all before Thanksgiving."
"Next come battles against reigning national champion Florida and perennial powerhouse Michigan State. Add in an exhibition against Tennessee and a mid-winter contest against Michigan, and the road ahead of the Blue Devils shapes up to be a difficult one."
“We’re very hungry to start the season,” Scheyer said. “We know it's going to be a really difficult schedule that we have to play, but these guys are up for the challenge.”
"Scheyer explained that the Texas Tech game emerged as a result of ACC play moving from 20 to 18 games. Given the true road game nature of the Army clash, the Michigan State game was a late and unexpected addition."
“Wasn't seeking this game out,” Scheyer laughed. “From the Covid year… we played this game at home, and we basically said we’d return the game, and we're returning the game.”
"The Blue Devils will need to be in fighting form early if they hope to emerge from the tough schedule relatively unscathed. Endurance, resilience and adaptation will prove key in the first contests of the season."
Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke athletics news.