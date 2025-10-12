Get to Know Duke's Final Commit of the 2025 Class
The Duke Blue Devils basketball team is going to be great once again this season. They have been hard at work getting ready to make a deep run this season in college basketball.
They want to do big things this season and they have the team to go all the way and win it all. It is going to take all of the players and coaching staff to get it done, and the great thing about it is that they are all bought in.
Head coach Jon Scheyer is going into another season at Duke, and he is only getting better. He wants to see his team succeed, and he knows he has to put them in the best position both on and off the court.
Duke is bringing in another great recruiting class. This group is going to be important for this program this season. And one player that is looking to make his mark and help the team in any way he can is freshman Sebastian Wilkins. Wilkins was the final commit in this incoming recruiting class.
Sebastian Wilkins
- "As the final commit in Duke’s 2025 class, Boston native Sebastian Wilkins rounds out yet another impressive recruiting season for head coach Jon Scheyer," said Ty Olin of The Chronicle.
- "The four-star wing was a key player for Brewster Academy, the premier team in New Hampshire, helping lead his squad to the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals as a senior."
- "Their run ended in dramatic fashion when Christopher Columbus knocked them out with a buzzer-beater from future teammate Cayden Boozer. Wilkins was a late addition to this year's class, as he reclassified to join the Blue Devils a year early as the 25th overall prospect in ESPN’s Top 100."
"Despite being a highly coveted prospect, Wilkins will need to fight for playing time on this year’s roster. With a substantial depth at the forward position — including fellow freshmen Dame Sarr, Cameron Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia — Wilkins will most likely come off the bench and have a smaller role compared to his classmates."
"That being said, the lineup is far from set, and a strong early-season performance could propel him to a larger, more significant role. To carve out meaningful minutes, Wilkins will need to showcase his defensive versatility and shot-making ability early on. This will craft him into a reliable “3-and-D” option for coach Scheyer and his staff, forcing them to rethink their starting lineup.
