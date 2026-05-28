Cameron Williams Sets Tone Before Duke Basketball Career

Head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball staff are bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class for the third season in a row.

Typically, over the last decade or so, the Blue Devils have revolved their rotations around their elite young freshman. That won't be the case in 2026-27.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Blue Devils are still bringing in a slew of freshmen, but are prioritizing roster continuity and experienced veterans to lead the charge. Duke returned four of last season's top six scorers in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.

High-profile transfers John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont will also be joining the squad.

Despite the rookies set to play a more complementary role than in years past, the most likely freshman to start right out of the gate is 5-star forward Cameron Williams, the highest-rated recruit in Duke's incoming class. Williams just let Duke fans know his plans for this upcoming season.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) breaks down court during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Duke 5-Star Commit Cameron Williams Sends Early Message to Duke Fans

Cameron Williams is the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6'11", 200-pound forward, like many of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, is far from a finished product. But his long-term ceiling is sky-high.

The 2026 McDonald's All-American is already a stellar athlete with the ability to run in the open court and finish around the basket. He has also shown potential with his outside shot and ability to create off the dribble.

West forward Cameron Williams (1) drives into the lane as Easts guard Toni Bryant (14) defends during the McDonald's All-American boys high school basketball game featuring all of the top seniors in the country at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, on March 31, 2026. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams has also shown elite potential as a shot blocker and rebounder. A complementary role for the rookie is perfect for his long-term growth, as that allows him to ease into the college game a bit slower than many of Duke's prized rookies in the past have been able to.

Regardless of the consensus view that Williams has a lot more development to do, he's ready to attack college basketball right away.

“I think I’m going to be the guy,” Williams told Rivals' Jamie Shaw in a recent interview.

EXCLUSIVE:

“I think I’m going to be the guy.”



5⭐️ Duke signee Cam Williams talks Duke, development, Jon Scheyer, and why he believes the Blue Devils have the foundation to maximize his game.



[READ] 👉 https://t.co/6BuTYN1Zei pic.twitter.com/00iANWOkfA — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 26, 2026

Projected Role for Cameron Williams

Williams and fellow incoming star freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje will likely spend the summer battling for the starting power forward spot, but I think Williams will win it, at least out of the gate.

Boumtje Boumtje has all the potential in the world, but Williams will likely be more ready for that kind of starting role right away. The 5-star recruit probably won't be asked to do much right from the jump, but his rim-protecting ability and flashes of shot creation make him an extremely intriguing prospect to monitor throughout his freshman year.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer stands on the court during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With an elite talent developer like Scheyer and the fact that Williams won't be asked to be a go-to guy right away offensively for the Blue Devils, his progress could come rapidly, and according to Williams himself, he'll be a big-time contributor.