Cameron Williams Sets Tone Before Duke Basketball Career
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Head coach Jon Scheyer and the Duke basketball staff are bringing in the No. 1-ranked high school recruiting class for the third season in a row.
Typically, over the last decade or so, the Blue Devils have revolved their rotations around their elite young freshman. That won't be the case in 2026-27.
The Blue Devils are still bringing in a slew of freshmen, but are prioritizing roster continuity and experienced veterans to lead the charge. Duke returned four of last season's top six scorers in Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer, along with redshirt freshman Sebastian Wilkins.
High-profile transfers John Blackwell from Wisconsin and Drew Scharnowski from Belmont will also be joining the squad.
Despite the rookies set to play a more complementary role than in years past, the most likely freshman to start right out of the gate is 5-star forward Cameron Williams, the highest-rated recruit in Duke's incoming class. Williams just let Duke fans know his plans for this upcoming season.
Duke 5-Star Commit Cameron Williams Sends Early Message to Duke Fans
Cameron Williams is the No. 4 overall player, No. 1 power forward, and No. 1 player out of the state of Arizona, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The 6'11", 200-pound forward, like many of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, is far from a finished product. But his long-term ceiling is sky-high.
The 2026 McDonald's All-American is already a stellar athlete with the ability to run in the open court and finish around the basket. He has also shown potential with his outside shot and ability to create off the dribble.
Williams has also shown elite potential as a shot blocker and rebounder. A complementary role for the rookie is perfect for his long-term growth, as that allows him to ease into the college game a bit slower than many of Duke's prized rookies in the past have been able to.
Regardless of the consensus view that Williams has a lot more development to do, he's ready to attack college basketball right away.
“I think I’m going to be the guy,” Williams told Rivals' Jamie Shaw in a recent interview.
Projected Role for Cameron Williams
Williams and fellow incoming star freshman Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje will likely spend the summer battling for the starting power forward spot, but I think Williams will win it, at least out of the gate.
Boumtje Boumtje has all the potential in the world, but Williams will likely be more ready for that kind of starting role right away. The 5-star recruit probably won't be asked to do much right from the jump, but his rim-protecting ability and flashes of shot creation make him an extremely intriguing prospect to monitor throughout his freshman year.
With an elite talent developer like Scheyer and the fact that Williams won't be asked to be a go-to guy right away offensively for the Blue Devils, his progress could come rapidly, and according to Williams himself, he'll be a big-time contributor.
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Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine