3 Blue Devils Who Can Surge NBA Draft Stock This Year

For the first time in the last few years, the Duke basketball program doesn't have a perennial top-three-to-five NBA Draft prospect on its roster.

Incoming 5-star freshman Cameron Williams could certainly become a sure-fire lottery pick, and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje would be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 draft if he were eligible.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer looks on against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season, head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff assembled a team built to win in today's college basketball landscape. Experience, continuity, size; not just raw talent.

However, there are still several Blue Devils who can greatly raise their 2027 NBA Draft stock this season. Let's go through three of them.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Malachi Smith (0) drives to the basket as Duke Blue Devils guard Dame Sarr (7) defends during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dame Sarr

Dame Sarr is turning into one of the biggest breakout candidates in America ahead of his sophomore season in Durham. After a somewhat disappointing rookie year at Duke, the Italian wing has all the tools to be one of the best 3-and-D wings in college basketball.

Sarr was a regular starter for Duke last season because he was arguably the team's best all-around defender. He can effectively guard four positions on the floor with strong perimeter defensive skills. Early in his freshman season, the level of physicality in college basketball certainly got to him a bit, but he adjusted well.

Dame Sarr is really starting to gain some steam as one of the biggest breakout candidates in America. https://t.co/qEm3rcChMW — hughstraine (@HughStraine) July 28, 2026

It's the three-point shot that needs to improve. Sarr entered college basketball regarded as one of the top outside shooters in the 2025 recruiting class, but he struggled to find a rhythm as a rookie at Duke. The 6'8" wing averaged 6.4 points per game on 32.3% shooting from the perimeter on 3.5 attempts a night.

Heading into 2026-27, Sarr will be the starting three, and action will be run for him on the perimeter. Sarr has established an ability to knock down the three, shooting 40% with FC Barcelona before coming to college, albeit on low volume. The stroke is already there; it just has to fall at this point.

If Sarr can shoot, say, 40% from three on 4.5 attempts a night, mixed with the defensive skills he already possesses, there's no doubt he can jump into lottery conversations next summer.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Tarris Reed Jr. (5) loses the ball as he goes to the basket against Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21)in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patrick Ngongba

Patrick Ngongba probably would've been selected in the first round had he declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but he elected to return to school for his junior campaign. The 6'11" center has the potential to be an All-ACC performer and All-ACC Defensive Player of the Year candidate this year.

Ngongba was Duke's biggest breakout player last season, averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game on 60.6% shooting from the field. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in a reserve role behind Khaman Maluach as a rookie.

Mar 21, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) handles the ball against the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don't expect Ngongba's box score numbers to jump all that much, but I do expect him to be arguably Duke's most impactful player on both sides of the ball. The Virginia native was one of the more underrated defenders in the country last season and will be the anchor for a defensive unit this season that could be the best in the entire sport.

The key for Ngongba is staying healthy; he has missed 15 games through his two years with the Blue Devils. However, he will have the role and impact to be one of the best bigs in the sport next season.

I'm not sure how much room there is left for Ngongba's stock to grow, but in a much weaker 2027 draft class, he can make a push.

Mar 8, 2025; St. Louis, MO, Belmont Bruins forward Drew Scharnowski (11) catches the ball in front of Drake Bulldogs guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the first half at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Scharnowski

Drew Scharnowski has really begun to intrigue me as a potential sleeper NBA prospect, especially after Maliq Brown was just selected in the second round of the 2026 draft. Scharnowski will replace a lot of Brown's contributions, but he is maybe a more versatile player.

Last season with the Bruins, the 6'9" forward averaged 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks a night on 68.1% shooting from the field. Scharnowski is an extremely physical and versatile defender with a strong ability to attack the rim, run the break in transition, and pass at a high level.

Belmont's Drew Scharnowski (11) and Isaiah West (3) guard Bradley's Jaquan Johnson in the first half of their college basketball game Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at Carver Arena in Peoria. The Braves defeated the Bruins 95-84. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He also operates very well out of the pick-and-roll. Similar to Brown, almost all of his scoring will come at the rim. Still, Brown's being selected by the San Antonio Spurs shows there is room in the NBA for defensive specialists, even when they lack a diverse scoring arsenal.