Key Return Headlines Duke Football Injury Report
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The Duke football program is looking for its third straight win against in-state rival NC State (4-4, 2-3 ACC).
One week after the Blue Devils' best all-around performance of the entire season, a 47-2 victory over Boston College at Wallace Wade Stadium, they look to keep the momentum rolling against an interesting Wolfpack club led by quarterback CJ Bailey.
NC State has been hot and cold this season, but has scored in bunches in its four wins. The Blue Devils played a fantastic defensive game last weekend against the Eagles, and that production will have to stay present on the road.
This is the first of two straight road games for Manny Diaz and Co., though the second contest is much more daunting. Following the short trip to Raleigh, Duke will head to Coral Gables to take on No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0). Obviously, entering that contest on a three-game win streak bodes well.
The Blue Devils have the potential to make some serious noise in the ACC down the stretch, but it will require big-time execution for the rest of the regular season. It will have to continue this afternoon against the Wolfpack. Ahead of Duke's bout with NC State, let's take a look at the final injury report.
Duke Players OUT vs. NC State
WR Jamien Little
CB Kimari Robinson
WR Kavon Simmons
WR Qeanu Johnson
LB Elliott Schaper
K Cosme Salas
DT David Anderson
OL Kai Jacobowitz
OL Reagan McCranie
OL Roman Fina
Breaking It Down
Overall, there aren't many surprises on the injury report for the Blue Devils. CB Kyon Loud, TE Jeremiah Hasley, OL Bradley Smith, and S Andrew Pellicciotta were all listed as probable on Thursday's injury report, and none of them appeared on Friday's report. Pellicciotta is making a return after missing two games as a key defensive and special teams piece for Diaz and Co.
As we mentioned earlier, NC State has been fairly hot and cold this season. It has scored at least 30 points in all four of its wins, but has also allowed at least 30 points in all four of its defeats this season. Duke has been one of the best second-half defensive teams in college football this season, allowing 10 combined points in the second half to its last three opponents.
Duke is in a good spot, but winning on the road in conference play is hard. The Blue Devils face an intriguing test in Raleigh.
Hugh Straine is an accomplished writer and proud Bucknell University alumnus, holding a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Writing. He has served as editor of The Bucknellian, worked as an analyst for ESPN+ and Hulu, and currently reports on college sports as a general reporter for On SI.Follow HughStraine