Key Return Headlines Duke Football Injury Report

The Duke football program is looking for its third straight win against in-state rival NC State (4-4, 2-3 ACC).

One week after the Blue Devils' best all-around performance of the entire season, a 47-2 victory over Boston College at Wallace Wade Stadium, they look to keep the momentum rolling against an interesting Wolfpack club led by quarterback CJ Bailey.

NC State has been hot and cold this season, but has scored in bunches in its four wins. The Blue Devils played a fantastic defensive game last weekend against the Eagles, and that production will have to stay present on the road.

This is the first of two straight road games for Manny Diaz and Co., though the second contest is much more daunting. Following the short trip to Raleigh, Duke will head to Coral Gables to take on No. 1 Miami (8-0, 6-0). Obviously, entering that contest on a three-game win streak bodes well.

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Walker Eget (2) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Blue Devils have the potential to make some serious noise in the ACC down the stretch, but it will require big-time execution for the rest of the regular season. It will have to continue this afternoon against the Wolfpack. Ahead of Duke's bout with NC State, let's take a look at the final injury report .

Duke Players OUT vs. NC State

WR Jamien Little

CB Kimari Robinson

WR Kavon Simmons

Sep 26, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Kavon Simmons (7) celebrates a touchdown against the William & Mary Tribe during the second quarter and celebrates with running back Nate Sheppard (20) and wide receiver Brody Keefe (18) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WR Qeanu Johnson

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

LB Elliott Schaper

K Cosme Salas

DT David Anderson

Oct 18, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive tackle David Anderson (44) faces off during the first half of the game against Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Kai Jacobowitz

OL Reagan McCranie

OL Roman Fina

Oct 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Duke Blue Devils cornerback Kyon Loud (1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Dalen Penson (7) during a play in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Breaking It Down

Overall, there aren't many surprises on the injury report for the Blue Devils. CB Kyon Loud, TE Jeremiah Hasley, OL Bradley Smith, and S Andrew Pellicciotta were all listed as probable on Thursday's injury report, and none of them appeared on Friday's report. Pellicciotta is making a return after missing two games as a key defensive and special teams piece for Diaz and Co.

As we mentioned earlier, NC State has been fairly hot and cold this season. It has scored at least 30 points in all four of its wins, but has also allowed at least 30 points in all four of its defeats this season. Duke has been one of the best second-half defensive teams in college football this season, allowing 10 combined points in the second half to its last three opponents.

Duke is in a good spot, but winning on the road in conference play is hard. The Blue Devils face an intriguing test in Raleigh.