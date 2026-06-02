Newest Duke Football Commit Karby 'Very Excited' for Future

The Duke football program has generated a few commitments over the last several days as head coach Manny Diaz and his staff's recruiting efforts for the class of 2027 continue to heat up.

Over this past weekend, Diaz and Co. had a bunch of highly-touted prospects on campus for official visits, and the Blue Devils were able to seal a few marquee commitments afterward.

One of those commitments was from hybrid tight end Luke Karby.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Duke Football Lands Commitment From 2027 3-Star Tight End Luke Karby

Luke Karby is rated as the No. 1,357 overall player, No. 72 tight end, and No. 120 player out of the state of California, according to the 247Sports 2027 Composite Rankings. The 6'3", 215-pound offensive piece held offers from programs such as Oregon State, Washington State, Colorado State, Nevada, Fresno State, Tulane, and Wyoming before ultimately picking the Blue Devils.

The Mission Viejo (CA) product was offered by the Blue Devils in late April. Karby committed to the Duke program this past weekend after moving up his scheduled official visit.

Karby is one of 11 commits for Diaz and the Blue Devil football program, and the second tight end, along with 4-star prospect Parker Newman, who committed to Duke just two days prior to Karby.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Karby Excited To Join Blue Devils

Karby sat down with Rivals' Greg Biggins to break down his decision-making process and ultimate commitment to the Blue Devils.

“I’m very excited about my decision,” Karby said. “I know Duke is the place where I can develop as a person and a player."

“At Duke, I can play my best football and set myself up for a great future. It’s really a blessing for me to be in this position.”

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils tight end Jeremiah Hasley (85) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Karby had a few future official visits scheduled, but he affirmed that he will remain with the Duke program and shut down the rest of his commitment.

“This weekend showed me everything I needed to know about how much I’m going to enjoy being here. I know I’m going to be able to come to Duke and work hard to be the best player I can be.”

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz reacts during the third quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Diaz and Co. are gaining some serious traction with some of their top prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, and this past weekend's slew of visits showed that the Blue Devils are in a pretty good spot for the future. Karby is just the latest talent to seal his pledge to Durham.