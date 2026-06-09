Mock Draft Predicts Duke's Isaiah Evans Reuniting With Former Teammate

Two former Duke Blue Devils are getting set to begin their professional careers, as both Cameron Boozer and Isaiah Evans are projected first-round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Boozer, the 2026 National Player of the Year, will almost definitely be taken with the third overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, but Evans' range seems to be a lot more volatile, though he is considered a near lock to be selected in the first round.

The 6'6" wing could go anywhere between picks 20 and 30, and he had a much more intriguing decision to make than Boozer following his sophomore year in Durham.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) passes the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Evans Could've Made More in College Next Year

Whether Evans came back to Duke or hit the transfer portal, his NIL paycheck in college basketball next season likely would've been higher than what his first-year NBA salary will be, given his current draft projection. Late first-rounders usually make anywhere from $2 to $4 million, but there was probably a program out there that would've given Evans more.

Nonetheless, the North Carolina native stood firm in his plans to remain in the draft, and he will be a successful NBA player with his 3-and-D potential.

As a sophomore with the Blue Devils, Evans shot 36.1% from three-point range on 7.4 attempts. With the ability to get hot in a hurry, Evans will have a role as a pro with his serviceable defensive capabilities.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Throughout the pre-draft process, Evans has been mocked anywhere from the middle to the back end of the first round. He has worked out for a few clubs, but there hasn't been much clarity about a steady range of clubs he could end up with.

Regardless, Evans has the skill set to contribute at the NBA level. This recent mock draft has the sharpshooter reuniting with his former Duke teammate.

Apr 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) limps off the floor during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

NBA Mock Draft Predicts Isaiah Evans To Team Back Up With Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg, the 2025 National Player of the Year, was teammates with Evans in the 2024-25 campaign, as the Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four before falling to Houston in a collapse. Flagg went on to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie recently released a new mock draft, and slots Evans as the 30th overall pick to Dallas, where he would rejoin Flagg.

Apr 29, 2026; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Maverick Cooper Flagg speaks to media, teammates, Mavericks staff and family at a press conference in his honor for being named the 2025-26 NBA Rookie of the Year at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

"Evans would represent a terrific floor-spacing and shooting option for the Mavericks, who need to continue accumulating players in that archetype around Cooper Flagg. It probably wouldn’t hurt that Evans played with Flagg last season at Duke and has a terrific understanding already of what the NBA’s Rookie of the Year requires around him," Vecenie said.

This is probably lower than Evans is hoping to go, but it would be an ironic pick from Dallas, which already has tons of former Blue Devils on its roster, such as Flagg, Dereck Lively II, Kyrie Irving, and Marvin Bagley III. Evans would be the newest former Duke player to suit up for the Mavericks.