Breaking Down Isaiah Evans' Decision to Depart Duke for NBA

Duke sophomore sharpshooter Isaiah Evans was one of the few key losses head coach Jon Scheyer and his staff had to deal with. Evans and freshman superstar Cameron Boozer were the only key rotation players to declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

As a consensus top-three draft prospect all season, Boozer was a lock to enter the draft. However, Evans had a much more interesting decision to make.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) dribbles the ball against Duke Blue Devils Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans' Difficult Decision

Evans and Patrick Ngongba were in virtually the same boat this offseason. Both were projected late-first-round picks in this summer's draft, but both would also be major returns for Scheyer and Co. Additionally, the two could both earn more at the college level next season than on their first-year NBA salary as a late-first-rounder.

The North Carolina native projects as a productive 3-and-D wing at the pro level, with the ability to get hot at any time. Additionally, Evans expanded his offensive arsenal this past season, outside of solely outside shooting, displaying a knack for getting to the basket.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) passes the ball between Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) and Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As a sophomore, Evans averaged 15.0 points on 36.1% shooting from three-point range on 7.4 attempts. Ultimately, the 6'6" wing elected to make the jump to the NBA despite the opportunity to potentially make more in the college game next year.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Is There Any Chance Evans Returns to Durham?

Evans making the leap to the NBA is likely a foregone conclusion, especially given that the Blue Devils have already reloaded their entire roster. Additionally, there might not be a ton more room for Evans to grow his draft stock.

The sharpshooter has proven he can be an elite outside shooter, can get to the basket and create his own offense, and defend at a high level. There isn't all that much more Evans could do to boost his draft stock.

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer talks to a referee against the UConn Huskies in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the main reasons I thought Evans would return to school is that the 2027 draft class is viewed as exponentially weaker than the loaded 2026 class, prompting Evans to move up if he were to be as stellar in 2026-27.

While that remains true, there still wasn't much more for Evans to prove that would have astronomically shot up his stock. Evans won't be the No. 1 scoring option for an NBA playoff-caliber team, but he will be a spark off the bench that can get hot at any moment.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA;Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball past St. John's Red Storm guard Oziyah Sellers (4) in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

There is massive value in the NBA for players like Evans, but declaring for the NBA now was probably the right move in hindsight.