Looking Ahead, Emerging UNC Frontcourt Is Threat to Duke

The No. 6-ranked Duke Blue Devils (15-1, 4-0 ACC) have firmly established themselves as a perennial national championship contender and the team to beat out of the ACC once again. However, with the ACC in a much healthier place than it has been in any of the past five years, Duke likely won't be able to cruise to an ACC regular season or ACC Tournament title like the 2024-25 campaign.

In an extremely lackluster ACC a season ago, the Blue Devils ran through its opponents, ending the season with a 19-1 record in league play en route to an ACC regular season and ACC Tournament crown. Jon Scheyer and Co. also beat arch-rival North Carolina in all three of the contests between the two.

Caleb Foster was a top-25 recruit for a reason. The talent’s never been in question. You can see the game slowing down for him now, and honestly, this team doesn’t win a title without CFos. pic.twitter.com/Wl8JorWRgy — Blue Devil Voices (@DukeEchoes) January 7, 2026

However, in a make-or-break season for head coach Hubert Davis, the Tar Heels look like a true Final Four contender, and they've been led by elite frontcourt play from Arizona transfer Henri Veesaar and 5-star freshman Caleb Wilson.

UNC Frontcourt Duo Will Give Fans Great Matchup in Duke/UNC Rivalry Games

Every big-to-big look from Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar vs Wake Forest



The connection between these two is unlike anything I’ve ever seen from a frontcourt duo pic.twitter.com/TuHMVx0Od6 — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) January 12, 2026

Davis brought in Veesaar after the Estonia native spent two seasons at Arizona, and the 5-star 6'10 freshman Wilson. Not only have the two been productive, but they've been arguably the best frontcourt duo in the nation.

Wilson is averaging 19.5 points, 11 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game on 57.3% shooting from the field. Veesaar, the seven-foot junior, is tallying 16.9 points and 9.2 rebounds a night for a UNC squad that currently ranks third nationally at KenPom in two-point defense (42.8%), and 55th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage (35.5%).

Jan 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) dribbles the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

"Veesaar has proven to be one of the best big men in the country with his ability to score in the paint and step out to make shots from three," CBS Sports' Travis Branham said. "Pairing Veesaar with freshman superstar Caleb Wilson has created one of the best frontcourt duos in college basketball. Veesaar has scored in double-figures in all 15 games for the Tar Heels already and is a double-double threat each time he takes the court."

Now, with Duke's length all across the court and a dominant frontcourt of its own, led by National Player of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer, the two heated games between the Blue Devils and Heels have all the makings of an elite matchup down low.

Jan 10, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils players (left to right) Pat Ngongba II, Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Caleb Foster huddle during the second half against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Boozer is fourth in the nation in scoring at 22.9 points per game to go along with 9.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.8 steals on 57.9% shooting from the field and 38.1% shooting from three.

The Blue Devils have also seen a major jump in production from sophomore center Patrick Ngongba, who is averaging 10.9 points per game in 2025-26 after averaging 3.9 as a rookie. Add in Maliq Brown, potentially the best defender in college basketball, and both squads will have their work cut out in the rivalry.

Duke currently ranks third at KenPom in two-point offense (62.4%) and 43rd in offensive rebounding percentage (36.2%). Although the Blue Devils shoot a high percentage of three-point shots, both teams make their money inside the paint. The battle inside will be a huge factor in both rivalry matchups between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels as UNC looks to avenge a three-game sweep from a season ago.

The Blue Devils will take on North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Feb. 7 and at Cameron Indoor Stadium on March 7.

Stay tuned to Duke Blue Devils On SI for more Duke basketball news.